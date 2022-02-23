Rain moves out, warmer air moves in

Rain falling in metro Atlanta

It’s another wet start to the day with heavy rain and isolated storms possible throughout Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked showers and heavy rain as they moved through parts of north Georgia.

Here is what you need to know for Wednesday:

Flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Fannin and Gilmer counties in Channel 2 viewing area.

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield and Murray counties are also under flood watch.

1-3 inches of additional rain is possible in these areas.

Rain and storms will slide down toward metro Atlanta and weaken over the next several hours.

Drying out in the afternoon; near-record high temps possible Thursday

