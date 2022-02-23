ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain moves out, warmer air moves in

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0difD0_0eMWYGBN00
Rain falling in metro Atlanta

It’s another wet start to the day with heavy rain and isolated storms possible throughout Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked showers and heavy rain as they moved through parts of north Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here is what you need to know for Wednesday:

  • Flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Fannin and Gilmer counties in Channel 2 viewing area.
  • Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield and Murray counties are also under flood watch.
  • 1-3 inches of additional rain is possible in these areas.
  • Rain and storms will slide down toward metro Atlanta and weaken over the next several hours.
  • Drying out in the afternoon; near-record high temps possible Thursday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Russia's advance reaches Kyiv as explosions rock Ukraine’s capital

Ukraine’s capital was rocked by explosions Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With blasts and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#North Georgia#Weather Team#Bmonahanwsb#Stormtracker 2hd Radar#Cox Media Group
CBS News

Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022. Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest of hundreds in the center of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Trump's response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine reveals divisions among Republicans

Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
POTUS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
56K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy