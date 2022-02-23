Deutsche Telekom to build global COVID vaccine verification app for WHO

Zoom Video Communications and Deutsche Telekom are strengthening their existing partnership with a jointly developed product, specifically tailored for the German market. Zoom X powered by Deutsche Telekom will combine Zoom's platform with the benefits of Deutsche Telekom’s network. Developed for business, corporate, and public sector customers, Zoom X will be available only from Deutsche Telekom from mid-2022. Zoom X real-time media will run within the network of Deutsche Telekom. Leveraging Zoom’s seamless video communications platform, customers are enabled to set up and manage meetings intuitively across all end devices.
