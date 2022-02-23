ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Record-challenging heat expected through Friday

By Rich Jones
WOKV
 2 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Our spring-like warmup continues with record-challenging temperatures today through Friday. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll stay dry and sunny through the weekend.

Temperatures this afternoon will challenge the 1962 record of 85 degrees. Humidity is not really high so the heat is tolerable, and morning lows are comfortable.

Patchy fog may develop early on Thursday and Friday morning. Thursday’s forecast high of 85 would fall short of the 1962 record of 88. Friday will give the 2018 record of 86 a run.

Mike is tracking a cold front that will stall over Georgia on Friday night and into early Saturday. We won’t feel too much cool air in Jacksonville, but at least temperatures will fall back to near-average, in the mid-70s.

An isolated shower is possible Sunday but the weekend looks to be mainly dry. Cooler air will be here for the start of next work week.

JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
