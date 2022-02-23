ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ze1ld_0eMWXUKW00
Netherlands Apple Store Incident Police special intervention units and rescue workers are seen next to the Apple Store, two windows at right, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, where an armed person was holed up in with at least one hostage in an hours-long standoff with scores of police massed outside. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong)

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained.

Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon and wearing camouflaged clothing, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage. The hostage was a Bulgarian man, police said. They didn't release his identity.

“The hostage played a sort of hero’s role by, in that split second that he had, forcing a breakthrough in this situation,” Paauw said at a news conference in the early hours of the morning. “Otherwise it could have been a very long and unpleasant night and maybe longer.”

After the suspect was run over, a robot checked him for explosives as snipers in nearby buildings took aim, green laser beams from their weapons clearly visible in the night sky. In contacts with police, the suspect had threatened to blow himself up.

Police said Wednesday that he had “explosive components,” but that they weren't armed.

Paauw said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He remained hospitalized Wednesday under police guard. Police said they were investigating his exact motive.

Investigations were continuing Wednesday, including searching two homes in Amsterdam. The Apple Store was listed on the company's website as being closed Wednesday and Thursday. Bullet holes could be seen in the store's windows.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

AMSTERDAM (AP) — An hours-long hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended late Tuesday with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. His hostage was safe, police said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Police#Amsterdam Apple#Amsterdam#Ap#The Apple Store#Bulgarian#The Associated Press
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Euro
BBC

Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home. Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KVIA

FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought ‘machine gun’

DALLAS (AP) — A FBI agent says the man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue sought to buy drugs and a “machine gun” before the standoff last month that ended with the hostages escaping and the gunman’s death. The agent’s testimony came during a detention hearing Wednesday for the Dallas man accused of selling Malik Faisal Akram the handgun he used in his attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. A federal magistrate ordered the alleged seller, Henry “Michael” Williams, detained on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams’ attorney says her client couldn’t have known what Akram actually planned to do with the gun.
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Authorities seize nearly $3M worth of meth in onion shipment

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden among a shipment of onions, during a tractor-trailer's inspection at federal facility in San Diego, officials announced Friday. A K-9 unit for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted to the trailer's shipment of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire, “defensive attack”, state Joplin Fire Command

JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Saturday morning about 4:45 a.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a structure fire at 910 W 5th, near W 5th and Conner on west alley. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Heavy smoke and flames reported upon arrival and a second alarm sounded for more apparatus and manpower to assist. Joplin Fire Command state,...
JOPLIN, MO
AFP

Amsterdam hostage taker dies of injuries in hospital: prosecutors

A 27-year-old man who held several people hostage at an Apple store on a busy Amsterdam square has died in hospital from his injuries, Dutch prosecutors said late Wednesday. The man, said to be a resident of the Dutch capital, entered the Apple store on Leidseplein armed with two guns, sparking a tense five-hour-long ordeal on Tuesday. The stand-off ended when the suspect was hit by a police car as he chased his last hostage who made a desperate break for freedom and ran out of the store. "I can confirm that the man has died in hospital this evening," public prosecution service spokesman Franklin Wattimena said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Man accused of stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests. Authorities said Carlitos Peralta worked as the warehouse manager for Covid Clinic in Santa Ana. The business has seven warehouses nationwide where COVID-19 tests are stored for shipping to clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools, hotels and other customers, officials said.
SANTA ANA, CA
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
56K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy