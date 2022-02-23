OSU Wexner Medical Center updating visitor policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will soon be updating its visitor policy.

Starting Thursday, the OSU Wexner Medical Center will be allowing hospital inpatients, including patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, two named visitors for the duration of their hospital stay.

Visitation is between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily.

Due to COVID-19 concerns the hospital has the following rules in place:

The two named visitors must be the same persons throughout the duration of the inpatient stay. No changes are permitted.

Visitors will need to provide a government-issued photo ID upon arrival at hospital entrances.

Visitors must have no COVID-19 symptoms or recent known exposures and should practice good hand hygiene.

All visitors are required to wear a hospital-provided mask over their nose and mouth at all times in all health care settings, including the patient’s room, regardless of vaccination status.

The hospital announced existing visitation exceptions and allowances will remain in place and are explained on the visitor policy page .

For more information go to wexnermedical.osu.edu .

