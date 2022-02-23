Living through Covid-19

The idea of a future with COVID-19 is settling in, and building strategies that improve quality of life as we live with this viral disease are paramount. As 2022 begins, the world again finds itself wrapped in a heavy blanket of COVID-19, driven by the remarkably infectious Omicron variant. How many times can we go through the same pattern? Individuals are fatigued and confused as overpromises and misunderstandings about the degree of protection from vaccines do not live up to their understandably inaccurate expectations. Acceptance of a future with COVID-19 is settling in. Building strategies that improve quality of life as we live with this viral disease requires addressing the unknowns that still exist after 2 years of COVID-19. It is unclear what a future with endemic SARS-CoV-2 will look like. Will it be seasonal, like many other respiratory viruses? This seems likely, although so far changes in dominant variants have affected infection incidence at least as much as the weather has, so it is difficult to measure. Will SARS-CoV-2 be circulating at the same time as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus?

