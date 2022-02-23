ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Living through Covid-19

Cover picture for the articleMany researchers are now feeling the effects of additional emotional burdens. The Covid-19 pandemic has been labelled a mass global trauma event, with all-encompassing effects similar to that of the second world war. It remains too early to estimate the full impact of these events on the health or career progression...

The Independent

Plan for living with Covid-19 to bring country ‘towards a return to normality’

The Prime Minister has said his “living with Covid” plan will bring the country “towards a return to normality” as he intends to scrap the requirement to self-isolate in England.Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Monday morning before updating MPs in the afternoon on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic.He said the proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history”.We are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedomsPrime Minister Boris JohnsonThe UK was one...
contagionlive.com

A Future of Living With COVID-19: Defining the Known Unknowns

The idea of a future with COVID-19 is settling in, and building strategies that improve quality of life as we live with this viral disease are paramount. As 2022 begins, the world again finds itself wrapped in a heavy blanket of COVID-19, driven by the remarkably infectious Omicron variant. How many times can we go through the same pattern? Individuals are fatigued and confused as overpromises and misunderstandings about the degree of protection from vaccines do not live up to their understandably inaccurate expectations. Acceptance of a future with COVID-19 is settling in. Building strategies that improve quality of life as we live with this viral disease requires addressing the unknowns that still exist after 2 years of COVID-19. It is unclear what a future with endemic SARS-CoV-2 will look like. Will it be seasonal, like many other respiratory viruses? This seems likely, although so far changes in dominant variants have affected infection incidence at least as much as the weather has, so it is difficult to measure. Will SARS-CoV-2 be circulating at the same time as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus?
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 isn't going away, but now we know how to live with it

Tests. Masks. Distancing. Vaccines. Boosters. Pills. Therapeutics. There are a lot more tools in our pandemic toolbox than there were two years ago, when tests consisted of difficult-to-find "brain ticklers," masks were homemade, and many people were terrified of leaving their homes. In fact, the SARS-CoV-2 toolbox is starting to look a lot more like the typical approach to battling other viruses. And that may mean that the time to establish a "new normal" is right around the corner.
WABE

CDC Foundation seeks to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy through the arts

The CDC Foundation is encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations by partnering with arts and cultural organizations. On Thursday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Judy Monroe, the president and CEO of CDC Foundation, told program host Rose Scott that people need to hear from trusted sources and that the foundation is funding a total of 30 organizations across the country to boost vaccine confidence.
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
KTAR.com

4 Arizona counties safe from COVID without masks, according to new CDC system

PHOENIX – It’s now safe for healthy Arizonans in four counties, including Maricopa, to stop wearing face masks in public indoor spaces, according to federal COVID-19 guidelines released Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing...
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
actionnews5.com

Dr. Threlkeld discusses current state of pandemic, living with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will held a COVID-19 Q&A Wednesday afternoon to discuss several topics including what pandemic habits people should keep as they go back to work and other activities. The Shelby County Health Department reports 268 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5...
KESQ News Channel 3

WATCH LIVE: CA health officials give update on COVID-19 in the state

California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly provided an update on COVID-19 in the state and the future of the masks in schools. You Can Watch Live in the Player Below: California's mask mandate is set to expire at the end of the day on Tuesday. Masks will still be required for The post WATCH LIVE: CA health officials give update on COVID-19 in the state appeared first on KESQ.
verywellhealth.com

What Is Avoidant Personality Disorder?

Avoidant personality disorder (AVPD) is a personality disorder that is characterized by extensive avoidance of social interaction. People with this condition may have difficulty engaging in social situations and forming relationships due to feelings of inadequacy and a sensitivity to rejection. It affects approximately 2.5% of the population. This article...
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
