Man killed at NC convenience store following ‘altercation’ inside: sheriff’s office

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting that happened Tuesday night at a convenience store in La Grange.

Deputies responded to the Stop N Go at 109 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in La Grange at around 9 p.m. to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives and crime scene technicians arrived to process the crime scene, collect evidence and conduct interviews of witnesses. They later identified the person killed as Terrence Outlaw Jr., 27, of La Grange.

“Based on the evidence, we believe that two subjects inside the Stop N Go store were in an altercation for unknown reasons,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “During that altercation, gunfire erupted, leaving one of the subjects in the altercation dead.”

LCSO detectives along with N.C. State Bureau of Investigation special agents continued the investigation to identify the other person involved.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather two persons who had an unknown problem with each other,” Ingram added. “We do not believe there is any public danger at this time.”

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the LCSO at (252) 559-6118 or Kinston-Lenoir County Crime-Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

