ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, NC

Man killed at NC convenience store following ‘altercation’ inside: sheriff’s office

By Jason O. Boyd
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUPX0_0eMWXDZP00

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting that happened Tuesday night at a convenience store in La Grange.

*UPDATE* Sheriff: Man wanted in fatal NC convenience store shooting ‘acted in self-defense’

Deputies responded to the Stop N Go at 109 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in La Grange at around 9 p.m. to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials: Child, grandmother die in Raleigh fire; 3 others survive

Detectives and crime scene technicians arrived to process the crime scene, collect evidence and conduct interviews of witnesses. They later identified the person killed as Terrence Outlaw Jr., 27, of La Grange.

“Based on the evidence, we believe that two subjects inside the Stop N Go store were in an altercation for unknown reasons,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “During that altercation, gunfire erupted, leaving one of the subjects in the altercation dead.”

LCSO detectives along with N.C. State Bureau of Investigation special agents continued the investigation to identify the other person involved.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather two persons who had an unknown problem with each other,” Ingram added. “We do not believe there is any public danger at this time.”

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the LCSO at (252) 559-6118 or Kinston-Lenoir County Crime-Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 8

T. Paul-Revere
2d ago

A pair of criminally violent ghetto-hyenas, too bad they didn't kill each other, it would have been a bigger benefit to civilization.

Reply(4)
11
Bob t
1d ago

black lives matters where is the outrage it can't be found. I'm sure it will marches ,it doesn't matter, only when law enforcement

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grange, NC
County
Lenoir County, NC
La Grange, NC
Crime & Safety
Lenoir County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convenience Store#Nc#The Stop#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 17

CBS 17

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy