ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube adds TikTok-esque live rings to show when a channel is streaming

Kilgore News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube has added rings to a users's channel to show when it is live. The video-sharing network - which was launched back in 2005 - are rolling out the new design feature which will take users directly to a Live stream on a mobile device in the hopes that it will...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Rutherford Source

Roku Channel Adds 25 New Live Linear Channels

The Roku Channel has added 25 new channels to its live content selection. You can access them directly from The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide!. You can stream over 270 live channels for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. Check out the full lineup of new channels...
TV SHOWS
Android Police

YouTube makes it easier to access live content, in a TikTok sort of way

The saying goes that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and nowhere is that form of flattery more omnipresent than in the world of social apps. Whether it's WhatsApp implementing Snapchat-esque self-destructing photos or Instagram offering short-form video capabilities made popular by TikTok, you can be sure that each company will do its best to compete feature-by-feature with rival services. YouTube continues the practice by adding a minor enhancement called "Live rings" to help you more easily identify and view channels that are actively live-streaming.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phone Arena

YouTube starts rolling out a new Live rings feature on mobile

YouTube is a huge place with millions of channels each firing out content on a regular basis. In the past few years streaming content live has become a trend, and people enjoy watching vlogs, reaction streams, and shows as they happen. Now, YouTube has started rolling out a new feature...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video On Demand#Live Stream#Mobile#Bts#Marina Sena
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Kilgore News Herald

Instagram set to remove daily time limit options

Instagram is said to be removing shorter daily time limit options from its app. A report from the website TechCrunch shows that the social media platform is updating the settings, with the new options beginning at 30 minutes and lasting up to three hours. Originally, Instagram users had been able...
CELL PHONES
E! News

Selena Gomez Shares Photos Hanging Out With Simi Khadra After She Was Spotted Kissing The Weeknd

Watch: Selena Gomez Reveals What Got Her Through "Very Public Heartbreaks" "Look At Her Now," turning heads in a new Instagram post. Selena Gomez took fans by surprise in new photos she posted to Instagram on Feb. 24 with twin sisters Simi and Haze Khadra. In one photo, the three singers struck a pose with smizes on. In the next, they broke out of their serious take and into a fit of laughter caught in a blurred candid.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Ximena has a new boyfriend less than 90 Days after Mike's proposal airs

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5 brings with it a brand new batch of couples. Jasmine and Gino, Usman and Kim, Ella and Johnny and Caleb and Alina are just some of the show’s cast members who attempted to see if their relationship would work out in real life after meeting online.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy