As Ford Authority reported last August, the 2022 Ford Maverick comes equipped with the brand new Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS), which are essentially slots or receivers designed for matching mounts to slide into and hold accessories. Many of these accessories are sold via Ford’s catalog, but a QR code sticker located in the bed of the compact pickup also gives owners access to the slot geometry used by FITS, which allows them to 3D print any kind of accessory they can dream of. Now, Ford has officially released the files that owners need to create those FITS-compatible accessories.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO