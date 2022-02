Ember is a compact electric heater with integrated smart features that allow you to heat your home from anywhere. The groundhog said six weeks more weeks of winter, so better go get your heater. We’re in it for the long haul. Depending on where you live, having a heater might not feel essential, but it certainly comes in handy. Especially with the way things are going with the weather these days, a freak temperature drop is even possible in Florida. Lest we forget, it snowed in Texas just last year. Downsizing a highly technical heater to its most compact size, Koleda released Ember, an electric heater with integrated smart features that make heating your home as easy as changing the channel.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO