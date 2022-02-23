ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Brooker, frontman of rock band Procol Harum, dies at 76

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum frontman who sang one of the 1960s’ most enduring hits, “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” has died. He was 76. The English rock band said Brooker died at his home on Saturday. He had been receiving treatment for...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Brooker
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Keith Reid
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Bill Wyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Band#S Band#British Royal Family#Ap#English#Rhythm Kings#All Starrs
