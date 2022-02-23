ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Cali of Battle Creek is a Spunky Pup Full of Love

By Lacy James
 2 days ago
Cali is a spunky puppy that loves receiving attention. Cali is full of personality. She is just over 4 months old and just like with any puppy, she needs a family that will spend time training her. Cali loves to play with toys and to get lots of pets....

Battle Creek, MI
