Cali of Battle Creek is a Spunky Pup Full of Love

This Battle Creek diner is out of control when it comes to portions. Arlene's Truck Stop has done it again with a monster burger they're calling the dump truck. Arlene's Truck Stop has been called a competitive food eater's dream. The diner, just off I-94 at exit 92 in Battle Creek, is "known for its homestyle cooking, generous portion sizes, and a secret menu. Generous may be more of an understatement." The recent oversized kitchen creations at Arlene's include an epic 7 lb wet burrito, the enormous Godfather Burger with 24 oz of beef you can't refuse, and "The Violator" breakfast: Six eggs, french toast, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast meat- one person added 27(!) sausage links.
