Cali of Battle Creek is a Spunky Pup Full of Love

Showbiz is the stuff dreams are made of, but it can also be the stuff nightmares are made of, too. More than a few movies have been filmed in Kalamazoo. "Kalamazoo?" came out about 15 years ago and did essentially nothing. You can't even buy it on DVD. But in the intervening years Mayim Bialik has become the biggest name in the cast, although it did have several well-known actors in it. There's a Ben Stiller movie "Flirting With Disaster", with an all-star cast (even Alan Alda and Mary Tyler Moore were in it, and it's a R-rated sex-comedy), that filmed scenes in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, though I don't remember there being any big press about it here. But if you search "Kalamazoo" through IMDb, 118 entries show up.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO