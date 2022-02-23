Puma Purchases ENS Domain, Makes Major Web3 Moves

Manchester City has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Sony Group to improve players-fans interaction and to get its Etihad stadium to the metaverse. The metaverse economy has in the past couple of years recorded incredible numbers with a lot of partnerships coming up in recent times. According to reports, the metaverse economy recorded over $20 billion in retail sales in 2020. This is expected to increase as many multinational companies have announced their intentions to set up stores in the virtual reality world. According to recent development, the defending champions of the ongoing English premier league, Manchester City has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Sony Group Corporation (TYO: 6758) to improve players-fans interaction and to get its Etihad stadium to the metaverse.

