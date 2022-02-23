ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puma Purchases ENS Domain, Makes Major Web3 Moves

 2 days ago

Puma has also racked up a collaboration with Catblox for an NFT collection. Major sports brand Puma has purchased the ENS domain name for its NFT Collection. The company revealed this by changing its Twitter handle to Puma.eth. Unlike Adidas and Nike, this was Puma’s first concrete move into...

Coinspeaker

Manchester City Partners with Sony to Launch Virtual Version of Etihad Stadium in Metaverse

Manchester City has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Sony Group to improve players-fans interaction and to get its Etihad stadium to the metaverse. The metaverse economy has in the past couple of years recorded incredible numbers with a lot of partnerships coming up in recent times. According to reports, the metaverse economy recorded over $20 billion in retail sales in 2020. This is expected to increase as many multinational companies have announced their intentions to set up stores in the virtual reality world. According to recent development, the defending champions of the ongoing English premier league, Manchester City has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Sony Group Corporation (TYO: 6758) to improve players-fans interaction and to get its Etihad stadium to the metaverse.
RETAIL
Coinspeaker

World-Renowned French-American Artist PunkMeTender Launches His First NFT Collection Punk Angels

PunkMeTender has gained experience through his mentorship and hard work for over 15 years with consistent artwork. Los Angeles-based and Alexander McQueen-inspired renowned artist, PunkMeTender, has launched his initial collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) dubbed Punk Angels. Notably, Punk Angels is a unique collection of NFTs consisting of 8,888 3D Punk Angels. According to the artist, his work on Punk Angels will go a long way in supporting women globally.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SFGate

Music Industry Moves: Former Splice, SB Projects Execs Launch Crypto and Web3 Investment Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

The booming sector of web3 technologies surpassed $25 billion in 2021, the same year Wave7 began its operations when it committed a seven-figure sum to provide seed capital to more than 30 early stage companies. Among the projects with which Wave7 was involved were the native digital collectible studio WAGMI Beach, powered by the Solana blockchain, and the Catalina Whale Mixer.
MUSIC
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

