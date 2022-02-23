ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin’s chili recipe is where?

By Jim O'Brien
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the scene in “The Office” where Kevin brings in his famous chili and spills it all over the place? Well someone was reading the terms of use for Peacock when they noticed something: THE RECIPE FOR KEVIN’S CHILI! click here to check out the terms (see if you can find...

