A Wisconsin restaurant worker who was shot in the face last month for a missing order said that he thought he would die that day and never see his three-year-old son again.Anthony Rodriguez, 26, is recovering with injuries in his neck, tongue, and a fractured spine. A bullet is still lodged in a “precarious part of his throat” and his long-term prognosis is unknown, according to a fundraiser set up by his family.Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, the 20-year-old twin sisters who assaulted Mr Rodriguez on 30 January, were arrested four days after the incident, and are facing attempted homicide charges,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO