U.S. Small-Caps: A Challenging Outlook?

By Lipper Alpha Insight
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Larger companies have the advantage of scale, pricing power, greater ability to pass on higher costs to consumers, and stronger negotiating power with suppliers to name a few. Higher commodity and wage inflation combined with hawkish interest rate expectations may create a challenging environment for U.S. small-cap stocks. In...

The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. It is no secret the Federal Reserve is near certain to raise the Fed Funds rate at the conclusion of the committee's March 15-16 meeting. The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. During the initial move higher in market rates beginning soon after the pandemic led economic shutdown in March 2020, the yield curve began to steepen as seen in the top panel in the below chart. Since early 2021 though, the yield curve (10yTreasury yield minus 2y Treasury yield) has been flattening, i.e., short term interest rates have been rising faster than long term interest rates.
