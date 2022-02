The Red Sox should check with Cleveland on the cost of Jose Ramirez. The Boston Red Sox infield is relatively set in stone entering the 2022 season with the possible exception of second base. Depending on how they address the outfield, Enrique Hernandez could end up sticking primarily in center field. That would leave Christian Arroyo as the favorite to start at second on Opening Day, but considering the journeyman infielder has appeared in fewer than 60 games in each of his five seasons in the majors, Boston should be in the market for an upgrade.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO