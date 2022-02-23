ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Staying warm despite clouds and isolated showers

By Nicole Phillips
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epQDm_0eMWS5LN00

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A weak cold front will pass through this morning into the early afternoon and give us the chance for a few isolated showers and sprinkles. We are not expecting a wash out and in fact some may not even get any rain today as the front weakens as it approaches the area. Despite the front and the clouds, we’ll stay warm with highs nearing 80 once again today.

We’ll be on record watch for some on Thursday as temperatures remain in the low 80s. We’ve got a forecasted high of 82 for Columbus, the record is 84 set back in 2018 so we’ll be close.

A stronger front will swing through on Friday with a better chance for showers and storms, we’ll drop to the 60s this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Warm and breezy today; showers return Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon as temperatures warm up and winds pick up. A breezy southwest wind will push temperatures into the low 80s once again and for some of us, we may be a tad bit warmer than Wednesday. Look for a high near 82 degrees for Columbus today, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Watching Winter Live – February 23rd, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A mix of rain, snow and ice is headed through the Midwest and into the Northeast in the near-term. The current long-range outlooks show the Northwest stuck in a precipitation producing pattern, and a chance for multiple clipper systems to bring fast snowfall from the Northern Plains to New England. WGN-TV […]
WEATHER
WRBL News 3

Meet ‘The Snowasaurus,’ on display until it melts

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Metamora man took playing in the snow to a whole new level. Fred Schrepfer is a concrete contractor with an art background, and he turned his front yard into an exhibit, featuring his latest snow creature, The Snowasaurus. “Since we got that big snow there a week or two ago, […]
METAMORA, IL
WRBL News 3

‘Point in Time’ homeless count results

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Home for Good, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency, completed its annual homeless count this morning. Volunteers surveyed homeless citizens in shelters and camps. The survey identified 244 homeless residents in Columbus and Phenix City.   That is slightly higher than the 237 residents a year ago in 2021. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Shooting investigation underway Saunders Drive, coroner headed to scene

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are on the scene of a shooting. The shooting happened Friday morning in the 4500 block of Saunders Drive. Details about the victim are unavailable at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Horace King: The Bridge Builder

Many of us drive over bridges every day. We tend to take them for granted. But Black History Month is the perfect time to explore the history of bridge building in our area. The roots can be traced back to Horace King, a former slave who mastered the art of bridge building. You can learn […]
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing Slocomb woman located in Florida

UPDATE: OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Slocomb woman last seen in Dothan on Monday has been found in Florida. More News from WRBL Dothan police confirm that 86-year-old Shirley Woodham was found near Eglin Air Force Base. ORIGINAL: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a woman last seen on Monday morning. […]
SLOCOMB, AL
WRBL News 3

Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
WRBL News 3

Missing Buena Vista man victim of deadly traffic crash

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a man reported missing over the weekend has been found in Buena Vista. According to Buena Vista Police Chief Wendell Faulk, JaMarcus Bridges’ body was found on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Bridges was the victim of a single vehicle traffic crash, according to Chief Faulk. Bridges’ family […]
BUENA VISTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police confirm shots fired outside Crawford Road store

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police confirm they are investigating an incident where a person allegedly fired a gun at M&M Grocery along Crawford Road. Nobody was injured.  The shooting happened Thursday morning, February 24th, outside the store. A woman who says she was the victim tells News 3 a man she didn’t know put […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Man accidentally sets self on fire aboard bus in Nebraska

YORK, Neb. – Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a man trying to smoke drugs in a bus bathroom accidentally set himself and the bus on fire. The York News-Times reports that the incident happened early Saturday aboard a Burlington Trailways bus on Interstate 80 in York County. Sheriff’s officials say deputies and firefighters were called […]
YORK, NE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy