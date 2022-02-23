Staying warm despite clouds and isolated showers

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A weak cold front will pass through this morning into the early afternoon and give us the chance for a few isolated showers and sprinkles. We are not expecting a wash out and in fact some may not even get any rain today as the front weakens as it approaches the area. Despite the front and the clouds, we’ll stay warm with highs nearing 80 once again today.

We’ll be on record watch for some on Thursday as temperatures remain in the low 80s. We’ve got a forecasted high of 82 for Columbus, the record is 84 set back in 2018 so we’ll be close.

A stronger front will swing through on Friday with a better chance for showers and storms, we’ll drop to the 60s this weekend.

