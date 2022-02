Girls Trip alums Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah will reunite in an upcoming episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. Smith will guest star as Jessie Cook, a savant-level thief with a photographic memory. Though she’s brilliant and the best at what she does, she’s also devious, unpredictable and amoral. Briefly recruited by the CIA for her skills, Jessie and McCall once worked a mission together back in the day, and though the two get along like oil and water, they’re a whole lot of fun to watch. The casting marks a reunion for Smith and The Equalizer‘s Queen Latifah, who both starred...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO