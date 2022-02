Concierge Technologies (OTCPK:CNCG), which is changing its name to The Marygold Companies, has filed to uplist its stock to NYSE and raise $8M through a public offering. The company said it plans to offer 2.4M shares at an assumed price of $3.35 per share. Underwriters will be granted at 45-day option to sell up to 360K additional shares at the public price to cover any overallotments.

