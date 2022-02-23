ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Legislature approves body worn cameras for sheriff’s office

By Staff Report
The Cayuga County Legislature approved a resolution on Tuesday to implement a body worn camera program for the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and accept a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to fund the initiative.

In early January, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck announced his office was awarded a $66,000 grant from the DOJ for the body worn cameras, but that but that the county Legislature would need to approve the grant before it could be utilized, according to The Citizen.

Every legislator at the Tuesday, February 22 meeting voted to approve the grant, despite only needing two-thirds approval to pass.

The sheriff office’s body worn camera program comes as part of a reform plan mandated by New York State, which also includes a victim specialist program to help crime victims navigate the court system.

