Daytime viewers who are fans of Wendy Williams and her talk show have now spent months wondering what’s going on with both the host and the future of her show. Currently in Season 13, The Wendy Williams Show has been without its namesake host all season, with Williams suffering complications from a number of health issues. Guest hosts have filled in the entire time, and there’s word that the producers are looking to name one permanent guest host and potentially replace Williams completely. Now, another detail behind her absence appears to be breaking, with troublesome reports claiming that Williams isn’t even involved with her show anymore.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO