Inspired by the trucker convoy in Canada, a group from California says it will now head to D.C. to protest COVID-19 restrictions. It is one of many planned convoys of truckers that is planned to come to the D.C. region next month. But they don’t plan on entering the District; instead, they will “terminate in the vicinity of the DC area,” according.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO