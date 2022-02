HONOLULU – Jamie Kalani English, 55, of Hana, Maui, and Ty J.K. Cullen, 41, of Waipahu, Hawaii, pleaded guilty today before Senior United States District Judge Susan Oki Mollway to separate Informations charging each of them, respectively, with one count of honest services wire fraud. The Informations charge that English and Cullen accepted multiple bribes in return for performing, and agreeing to perform, official legislative acts on behalf of a Hawaii businessperson. Each defendant faces maximum penalties of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000 at their sentencings, which are set before Judge Mollway on July 5, 2022.

WAIPAHU, HI ・ 9 DAYS AGO