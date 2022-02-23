ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glass Animals inspired by drummer’s near-fatal crash

By Zap Gossip News
 3 days ago

Glass Animals were inspired by drummer Joe Seaward’s near-fatal crash. The musician’s cycling accident was a “wake-up call” for the band after Joe fractured his skull and broke his leg almost four years ago in a lorry collision which left him fighting for his life....

