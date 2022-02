UPDATE (February 22, 2022) – After the January 27th I-Team report aired, Mary Heitmeyer’s insurance, Cigna, and ambulance provider, Careflite, renegotiated her ambulance bills. Heitmeyer said her insurance offered to pay more for the ambulance rides, while Careflite accepted the offer as full payment, even though it was less than what the company initially billed for. The result was Heitmeyer no longer owns any out-of-pocket expenses for her ambulance rides. Due to the loophole in the federal surprise medical bill ban, neither side was required to do this. Consumer advocates said taking patients out of middle of payment disputes should be what happens in all cases.

