Train Test Split in Deep Learning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reason we do that is very simple. If we would not split the data into different sets the model would be evaluated on the same data it has seen during training. We therefore could run into problems such as overfitting without even knowing it. Back before using deep...

Nature.com

Three-dimensional deep learning to automatically generate cranial implant geometry

We present a 3D deep learning framework that can generate a complete cranial model using a defective one. The Boolean subtraction between these two models generates the geometry of the implant required for surgical reconstruction. There is little or no need for post-processing to eliminate noise in the implant model generated by the proposed approach. The framework can be used to meet the repair needs of cranial imperfections caused by trauma, congenital defects, plastic surgery, or tumor resection. Traditional implant design methods for skull reconstruction rely on the mirror operation. However, these approaches have great limitations when the defect crosses the plane of symmetry or the patient's skull is asymmetrical. The proposed deep learning framework is based on an enhanced three-dimensional autoencoder. Each training sample for the framework is a pair consisting of a cranial model converted from CT images and a corresponding model with simulated defects on it. Our approach can learn the spatial distribution of the upper part of normal cranial bones and use flawed cranial data to predict its complete geometry. Empirical research on simulated defects and actual clinical applications shows that our framework can meet most of the requirements of cranioplasty.
Nature.com

Stain-free detection of embryo polarization using deep learning

Polarization of the mammalian embryo at the right developmental time is critical for its development to term and would be valuable in assessing the potential of human embryos. However, tracking polarization requires invasive fluorescence staining, impermissible in the in vitro fertilization clinic. Here, we report the use of artificial intelligence to detect polarization from unstained time-lapse movies of mouse embryos. We assembled a dataset of bright-field movie frames from 8-cell-stage embryos, side-by-side with corresponding images of fluorescent markers of cell polarization. We then used an ensemble learning model to detect whether any bright-field frame showed an embryo before or after onset of polarization. Our resulting model has an accuracy of 85% for detecting polarization, significantly outperforming human volunteers trained on the same data (61% accuracy). We discovered that our self-learning model focuses upon the angle between cells as one known cue for compaction, which precedes polarization, but it outperforms the use of this cue alone. By compressing three-dimensional time-lapsed image data into two-dimensions, we are able to reduce data to an easily manageable size for deep learning processing. In conclusion, we describe a method for detecting a key developmental feature of embryo development that avoids clinically impermissible fluorescence staining.
thefastmode.com

Palo Alto Updates its Firewall Software with Inline Deep Learning Capability

Palo Alto Networks on Wednesday announced Nebula, the latest upgrade of its industry-leading PAN-OS software, to help find the evasive, zero-day attacks that can cripple organizations — and stop them in their tracks. PAN-OS 10.2 Nebula collects, analyzes and interprets potential zero-day threats in real time using inline deep...
Nature.com

Comprehensive deep learning model for 3D color holography

Holography is a vital tool used in various applications from microscopy, solar energy, imaging, display to information encryption. Generation of a holographic image and reconstruction of object/hologram information from a holographic image using the current algorithms are time-consuming processes. Versatile, fast in the meantime, accurate methodologies are required to compute holograms performing color imaging at multiple observation planes and reconstruct object/sample information from a holographic image for widely accommodating optical holograms. Here, we focus on design of optical holograms for generation of holographic images at multiple observation planes and colors via a deep learning model, the CHoloNet. The CHoloNet produces optical holograms which show multitasking performance as multiplexing color holographic image planes by tuning holographic structures. Furthermore, our deep learning model retrieves an object/hologram information from an intensity holographic image without requiring phase and amplitude information from the intensity image. We show that reconstructed objects/holograms show excellent agreement with the ground-truth images. The CHoloNet does not need iteratively reconstruction of object/hologram information while conventional object/hologram recovery methods rely on multiple holographic images at various observation planes along with the iterative algorithms. We openly share the fast and efficient framework that we develop in order to contribute to the design and implementation of optical holograms, andÂ we believe that the CHoloNet based object/hologram reconstruction and generation of holographic images will speed up wide-area implementation of optical holography in microscopy, data encryption, and communication technologies.
Nature.com

Magnetic control of tokamak plasmas through deep reinforcement learning

Nuclear fusion using magnetic confinement, in particular in the tokamak configuration, is a promising path towards sustainable energy. A core challenge is to shape and maintain a high-temperature plasma within the tokamak vessel. This requires high-dimensional, high-frequency, closed-loop control using magnetic actuator coils, further complicated by the diverse requirements across a wide range of plasma configurations. In this work, we introduce a previously undescribed architecture for tokamak magnetic controller design that autonomously learns to command the full set of control coils. This architecture meets control objectives specified at a high level, at the same time satisfying physical and operational constraints. This approach has unprecedented flexibility and generality in problem specification and yields a notable reduction in design effort to produce new plasma configurations. We successfully produce and control a diverse set of plasma configurations on the Tokamak Ã Configuration Variable1,2, including elongated, conventional shapes, as well as advanced configurations, such as negative triangularity and 'snowflake' configurations. Our approach achieves accurate tracking of the location, current and shape for these configurations. We also demonstrate sustained 'droplets' on TCV, in which two separate plasmas are maintained simultaneously within the vessel. This represents a notable advance for tokamak feedback control, showing the potential of reinforcement learning to accelerate research in the fusion domain, and is one of the most challenging real-world systems to which reinforcement learning has been applied.
Phys.org

Monitoring Arctic permafrost with satellites, supercomputers, and deep learning

Permafrost—ground that has been permanently frozen for two or more years—makes up a large part of the Earth, around 15% of the Northern Hemisphere. Permafrost is important for our climate, containing large amounts of biomass stored as methane and carbon dioxide, making tundra soil a carbon sink. However, permafrost's innate characteristics and changing nature are not broadly understood.
ZDNet

Bringing Deep Learning to your hardware of choice, one DeciNet at a time

Deep Learning is probably the most popular form of machine learning at this time. Although not every problem boils down to a deep learning model, in domains such as computer vision and natural language processing deep learning is prevalent. A key issue with deep learning models, however, is that they...
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Looking back at why people think Snow Leopard was peak ‘OS X reliability’

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 28,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Nature.com

Deep-learning-assisted Fourier transform imaging spectroscopy for hyperspectral fluorescence imaging

Hyperspectral fluorescence imaging is widely used when multiple fluorescent probes with close emission peaks are required. In particular, Fourier transform imaging spectroscopy (FTIS) provides unrivaled spectral resolution; however, the imaging throughput is very low due to the amount of interferogram sampling required. In this work, we apply deep learning to FTIS and show that the interferogram sampling can be drastically reduced by an order of magnitude without noticeable degradation in the image quality. For the demonstration, we use bovine pulmonary artery endothelial cells stained with three fluorescent dyes and 10 types of fluorescent beads with close emission peaks. Further, we show that the deep learning approach is more robust to the translation stage error and environmental vibrations. Thereby, the He-Ne correction, which is typically required for FTIS, can be bypassed, thus reducing the cost, size, and complexity of the FTIS system. Finally, we construct neural network models using Hyperband, an automatic hyperparameter selection algorithm, and compare the performance with our manually-optimized model.
Nature.com

PyUUL provides an interface between biological structures and deep learning algorithms

Structural bioinformatics suffers from the lack of interfaces connecting biological structures and machine learning methods, making the application of modern neural network architectures impractical. This negatively affects the development of structure-based bioinformatics methods, causing a bottleneck in biological research. Here we present PyUUL (https://pyuul.readthedocs.io/), a library to translate biological structures into 3D tensors, allowing an out-of-the-box application of state-of-the-art deep learning algorithms. The library converts biological macromolecules to data structures typical of computer vision, such as voxels and point clouds, for which extensive machine learning research has been performed. Moreover, PyUUL allows an out-of-the box GPU and sparse calculation. Finally, we demonstrate how PyUUL can be used by researchers to address some typical bioinformatics problems, such as structure recognition and docking.
Nature.com

Quantifying arousal and awareness in altered states of consciousness using interpretable deep learning

Consciousness can be defined by two components: arousal (wakefulness) and awareness (subjective experience). However, neurophysiological consciousness metrics able to disentangle between these components have not been reported. Here, we propose an explainable consciousness indicator (ECI) using deep learning to disentangle the components of consciousness. We employ electroencephalographic (EEG) responses to transcranial magnetic stimulation under various conditions, including sleep (n"‰="‰6), general anesthesia (n"‰="‰16), and severe brain injury (n"‰="‰34). We also test our framework using resting-state EEG under general anesthesia (n"‰="‰15) and severe brain injury (n"‰="‰34). ECI simultaneously quantifies arousal and awareness under physiological, pharmacological, and pathological conditions. Particularly, ketamine-induced anesthesia and rapid eye movement sleep with low arousal and high awareness are clearly distinguished from other states. In addition, parietal regions appear most relevant for quantifying arousal and awareness. This indicator provides insights into the neural correlates of altered states of consciousness.
Nature.com

Detecting visually significant cataract using retinal photograph-based deep learning

Age-related cataracts are the leading cause of visual impairment among older adults. Many significant cases remain undiagnosed or neglected in communities, due to limited availability or accessibility to cataract screening. In the present study, we report the development and validation of a retinal photograph-based, deep-learning algorithm for automated detection of visually significant cataracts, using more than 25,000 images from population-based studies. In the internal test set, the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) was 96.6%. External testing performed across three studies showed AUROCs of 91.6"“96.5%. In a separate test set of 186 eyes, we further compared the algorithm's performance with 4 ophthalmologists' evaluations. The algorithm performed comparably, if not being slightly more superior (sensitivity of 93.3% versus 51.7"“96.6% by ophthalmologists and specificity of 99.0% versus 90.7"“97.9% by ophthalmologists). Our findings show the potential of a retinal photograph-based screening tool for visually significant cataracts among older adults, providing more appropriate referrals to tertiary eye centers.
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
TheStreet

Chipmaker Nvidia Suffers a Major Blow

Microchip behemoth Nvidia suffered a cyberattack Friday, an apparently ongoing issue after a series of attacks affected the business over the last two days. Nvidia is America's largest chipmaker and the attack “totally compromised” its internal systems, Reuters reports. The company said in a statement that it had...
