Public Health

Malaria vaccine

By Adam Piore
MIT Technology Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalaria kills hundreds of thousands of children...

www.technologyreview.com

Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Ten billion COVID vaccines, deadly bacteria and high-risk research

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. In little more than a year, ten billion doses of COVID‑19 vaccines have been administered globally. Many nations began rolling out vaccines in late 2020 or early 2021, and by late January this...
SCIENCE
The Press

Vaccine Effectiveness Up After Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness (VE) is increased after three doses but wanes with time since vaccination after receipt of two or three doses, according to research published in the Feb. 11 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Malaria Vaccine
outbreaknewstoday.com

Spain: Malaria case in woman prompts a number of hypotheses

The Andalusian Government is investigating a case of malaria in a woman who has developed the disease after giving birth last December at the Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar private hospital, in Algeciras (Cádiz), according to an El Pais report. The woman had not traveled to any country where...
WORLD
The Independent

Lassa fever: First death confirmed in UK from new outbreak

A person from Bedfordshire has died after catching Lassa Fever, with the total number of confirmed cases in England now up to three, health officials have said.All identified cases are from the same family in the east of England and are linked to recent travel to west Africa, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Two cases were announced earlier in the week. A third individual, who has now died, was initially placed under “investigation” for the acute viral illness. UKHSA confirmed their diagnosis on Friday.The patient was being treated by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. A spokesperson for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Public Health
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

CDC has new COVID vaccine guidance, recommends waiting longer between shots

The Centers for Disease Control has issued revised guidance for COVID-19 vaccines, expanding the recommended time between the initial two vaccine doses. New data indicates some people ages 12-64 – particularly men ages 12-39 – would benefit from getting their second COVID-19 vaccine dose eight weeks after their first shot. The previous recommendation was to wait at least three weeks between doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Nasal Spray Coronavirus Vaccine Booster Keeps COVID-19 at Bay

In mice, a vaccination strategy that uses an mRNA coronavirus vaccine injection followed by a nasal spray booster generates immune protection in the airways. A new coronavirus vaccine guards one body part especially vulnerable to infection: the nose. Dosing mice with a nasal spray booster recruited an army of immune...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Suspect Mysterious ‘Russian Flu’ in 1889 Was a Coronavirus Outbreak

A strange pulmonary sickness first appeared in Russia in 1889 and subsequently propagated around the world, causing at least several outbreaks of infectious disease over all of the period of many decades. Russian Flu and Its Diverse Effect To Healthcare. According to a New York Times report, numerous experts believe...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Omicron May Lead to Neurological Complications Much-like Other Coronavirus Variants, says Expert

Omicron may lead to neurological complications much like other variants of coronavirus, according to a Russian expert. According to founder and chief executive of DNKOM research centre Andrey Isaev, although Omicron has been touted as causing mild infections, it can lead to long COVID in adults and systemic inflammations among children, TASS news agency reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Novavax starts shipping COVID vaccine to EU states

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it had started shipping doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to European Union member states, with France, Austria and Germany expected to be the first to receive the shots in the coming days. Shipments of Nuvaxovid to additional EU member states from the company’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

CDC under pressure to work natural immunity into COVID-19 guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is under increased pressure from epidemiologists to acknowledge mounting evidence regarding the immune-boosting power of recovery from prior COVID-19 infection. Evidence that recovery from COVID-19 elicits a long-lasting antibody response has mounted over the past two years. Still, the CDC has not recognized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Millions of vaccine doses destroyed, and concerns over incorrect test results

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. About 4.7 million Covid vaccine doses - 4% of the total - ended up being wasted in England by the end of October 2021, according to public-spending watchdog the National Audit Office. Approximately 1.9 million AstraZeneca doses expired after experts recommended under-40s be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, to avoid a rare link to blood clots. However, the report says wastage was far lower than the projected 20%, with handling, storage and expiry dates proving less problematic than expected.
PHARMACEUTICALS

