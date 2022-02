Dan Biggar believes Louis Rees-Zammit’s Wales omission is “just a little blip for him” after he missed out on selection for the Six Nations clash against England.The 21-year-old Gloucester wing scored four tries during last season’s tournament and is rated among British rugby’s hottest properties.But he has been replaced by a fit-again Josh Adams for Wales’ Twickenham trip on Saturday, with Alex Cuthbert retained on the other wing and set to win his 50th cap.It is the first setback of Rees-Zammit’s exciting Test career, and Wales captain Biggar said: “It is never easy when selection doesn’t quite go your way...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO