Both recent articles concerning the statement of charges in support of the recall of Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer are informative and accurate, but incomplete. The articles omit the underlying basis for the attempt to recall Mr. Meyer. At the end of the day, the petitioner, Mr. Kyle Wheeler, is a vehement, woke progressive who cannot stand that Mr. Meyer exercises his discretion for the good of the community as a whole. He cannot stand that Mr. Meyer is fair and honest and cannot be bought with the promise of support from any group.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO