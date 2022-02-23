ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: UN chief warns Russian actions could devastate

By The Associated Press
Courier News
 3 days ago

Washington Post

The Latest: UN chief: biggest global peace crisis in years

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief says the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years” and is calling Russia’s declaration of the “so-called `independence’” of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accusing Moscow of “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: UK defense secretary warns on Russian forces

BELVOIR CASTLE, England — U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has warned of worrying signs that Russia has begun to move forces into Ukraine as he opened a conference of defense ministers from Baltic and North Atlantic states. Wallace issued the warning to a meeting of defense ministers from the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Guatemala president orders return of ambassador to Russia

GUATEMALA CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that he has ordered the return of the Central American country's ambassador to Russia, Guisela Atalida Godinez Sazo, adding that his government rejected Russia's actions in Ukraine. Giammattei had earlier expressed "full support for the sovereignty of...
POLITICS
Pope Francis
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Pope Francis is interrupted by man shouting 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king' in English and waving his face mask around

A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
RELIGION
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
#Vatican City#Religion#Un#Russian
NBC News

As Russian troops mass in Belarus, nerves start to fray at Ukraine border

At the Senkivka border crossing in northern Ukraine, nothing is out of the ordinary. Trucks pass through, carefully negotiating the icy conditions at the intersection with both Belarus and Russia. But across the border in Belarus, thousands of Russian troops have been deployed for military exercises that the Kremlin has...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Democrats say border guards are racist, treated Haitian migrants like slaves and suggest 'human rights' and 'inclusivity' will fix Biden's border crisis

More than 100 Congressional Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to find a solution to the southern border crisis that reflects progressives' 'commitment to inclusivity' on Wednesday. The lawmakers compared an infamous scene of mounted Border Patrol agents lashing Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande with their reins to how...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Europe
United Nations
Russia
3 News Now

Ukraine warned Russia invasion 'imminent,' UN chief urges Putin to 'give peace a chance'

U.S. intelligence has warned Ukraine that a full-scale Russian invasion is "imminent," according to published reports. The warning was given to Ukraine Tuesday morning, CNN reported. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Russian President Vladimir Putin to not send Russian troops against Ukraine and “give peace a chance.” Guterres opened an...
POLITICS
Metro International

Finland says Russian action in Ukraine could affect joint nuclear project

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Russia’s actions in Ukraine will have an impact on the security assessment for a joint Finnish-Russian nuclear plant project in northwest Finland, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told reporters on Tuesday. “Security will certainly be one factor in the review,” Niinisto said. He declined to...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Poland refuses to play Russia in WC qualifier, cites Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president said Saturday. Cezary Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter and indicated Poland was in talks with other federations to...
FIFA
Reuters

Internet in Ukraine disrupted as Russian troops advance

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been badly affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said on Saturday. Russian forces captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday,...
TECHNOLOGY

