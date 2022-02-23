The Latest: UN chief warns Russian actions could devastate

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief says the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years” and is calling Russia’s declaration of the “so-called `independence’” of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accusing Moscow of “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”
BELVOIR CASTLE, England — U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has warned of worrying signs that Russia has begun to move forces into Ukraine as he opened a conference of defense ministers from Baltic and North Atlantic states. Wallace issued the warning to a meeting of defense ministers from the...
GUATEMALA CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that he has ordered the return of the Central American country's ambassador to Russia, Guisela Atalida Godinez Sazo, adding that his government rejected Russia's actions in Ukraine. Giammattei had earlier expressed "full support for the sovereignty of...
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
Germany’s new chancellor Olaf Scholz is waving goodbye to the honeymoon period of his tenure, as his “inaudible” stance over the brewing crisis on the Ukrainian border is failing to impress not just Russia-hawks abroad but also more ambivalent voters at home. Scholz, whose liberal-left “traffic light”...
At the Senkivka border crossing in northern Ukraine, nothing is out of the ordinary. Trucks pass through, carefully negotiating the icy conditions at the intersection with both Belarus and Russia. But across the border in Belarus, thousands of Russian troops have been deployed for military exercises that the Kremlin has...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged the U.S. government to stop funding groups in Mexico that are critical of his administration, calling the financial support a “shame” and a breach of Mexico’s sovereignty. The rebuke comes at a time of...
More than 100 Congressional Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to find a solution to the southern border crisis that reflects progressives' 'commitment to inclusivity' on Wednesday. The lawmakers compared an infamous scene of mounted Border Patrol agents lashing Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande with their reins to how...
TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States has asked Japan if it could divert some LNG to Europe if the Ukraine crisis leads to a disruption of supplies, Japanese government sources told Reuters on Friday, and Japan has said it would consider how it could help. Japan is a...
Sarajevo — Just three decades ago, the country today known as Bosnia and Herzegovina was the center of Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II. The war that erupted between the country's Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats left about 100,000 people dead and displaced millions more. The...
As global powers have scrambled to prevent all-out war between Ukraine and Russia, Germany has been accused of actively failing to help defend Ukraine from a possible attack. Germany has refused to send military hardware to Ukraine, unlike other countries. Ukraine is not a member of the EU or NATO...
U.S. intelligence has warned Ukraine that a full-scale Russian invasion is "imminent," according to published reports. The warning was given to Ukraine Tuesday morning, CNN reported. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Russian President Vladimir Putin to not send Russian troops against Ukraine and “give peace a chance.” Guterres opened an...
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Russia’s actions in Ukraine will have an impact on the security assessment for a joint Finnish-Russian nuclear plant project in northwest Finland, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told reporters on Tuesday. “Security will certainly be one factor in the review,” Niinisto said. He declined to...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president said Saturday. Cezary Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter and indicated Poland was in talks with other federations to...
LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been badly affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said on Saturday. Russian forces captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday,...
GENEVA (24 February 2022) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday said she was deeply alarmed about the Russian Federation’s military attack against Ukraine. “Civilians in various parts of Ukraine were awoken by sounds of heavy bombardment and are terrified of further escalation, with...
Various satellites could be targets of the Russian military as it invades Ukraine, said the head of the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which operates the nation's fleet of spy satellites. "I think we're seeing pretty clearly that Russia is committed to doing what they want to do in Ukraine,...
