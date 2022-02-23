ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Sometimes, Personal Growth Means Slowing Down. Here's How To Start

By Ryan Brady
MindBodyGreen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us go into hibernation around February, when the hype of the holidays and a brand-new year has died down and the temperatures have dropped. It's the perfect time to turn inward and work on ourselves. And while personal growth doesn't happen overnight, the journey doesn't have to be difficult....

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
Well+Good

This Perfectionism Test Tells You if Your High Standards Are a Strength, Potential Strength, or Limitation

When you’re trying to introspect as a means to promote self-growth, taking a personality quiz can be a smart strategy. Certain personality tests—like the Difficult Person Test and the Big Five—clue you in to the tendencies that might make getting along with you tough and how you rank on traits like conscientiousness and extraversion, respectively. Another personality assessment that gauges where you might benefit from a dose of introspective improvement? Psychology Today’s perfectionism test (which you can take here).
MENTAL HEALTH
Inc.com

The 3 Things Money Can't Buy That Will Make All the Difference In Your Life

According to a 2017 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, people, regardless of socioeconomic status, who were willing to spend a little money to have others perform tasks they didn't enjoy or want to do -- like mowing the law, cleaning the house, or running errands -- were happier and felt greater overall life satisfaction than those who did not.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Personal Growth#Health Benefits
Allure

Reiki Won't Stop Trending on TikTok — But Does It Work?

Gen Z is trying to shift your energy through their phones, and they're mimicking a very real energy healing practice. By now, chances are high that you've fallen victim to the habit of mindlessly scrolling through TikTok for an hour (or two). Deep inside this black hole of entertainment, you might come across a variety of wellness trends from aesthetically-pleasing morning routines to healthy food recipes. One of these new Wellnesstok mainstays goes beyond visual appeal and taps into a much larger spiritual journey: the art of Reiki.
RECIPES
New Haven Register

Choose Your Story, Change Your Business

We are governed by stories in our lives. What makes up our experience of the world is partially the stories we attach to it, and that also applies to our businesses (and it doesn’t matter, incidentally, if you are an official company owner or not - you still have a “business”). Whether that means turning up on time and working in an office and/or running a team or site, you are still running a business, and are also being run by your story. All of the things that you deem possible, or not, are based on it. You may say, “That’s the truth, based on my experience,” and that’s fair enough, but it’s not the full picture. Your experience is not, in and of itself, doing anything: it’s your interpretation of that experience that forms your story, and that story is what you’re basing decision-making on.
ECONOMY
Salon

The expectation effect: How to "think" yourself out of a stressful situation

There's pessimism. There's optimism. Then there's another, lesser explored but deeply significant state — expectation. That feeling of knowing, or believing we know, what's going to happen. And while wishing doesn't make things so and doomsday predictions don't bring about bad luck, there's no denying that our mindsets can profoundly impact our outcomes.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Meditation
MindBodyGreen

Common Signs Of High-Functioning Anxiety + Tips For Managing It

When you suffer from high-functioning anxiety, things aren't always as they seem. You might deal with psychologically distressing emotions, but instead of letting the anxiety inhibit your life, you channel it toward accomplishing your goals and maintaining a facade of functional excellence. In This Article. 1. What is high-functioning anxiety?
MENTAL HEALTH
Inc.com

Stop Trying to Manage Stress and Start Adapting to It

As an entrepreneur, stress is inevitable. You can't control market conditions or predict when your most talented employee will leave for a new job at double the salary. Add compounding life and financial stress, and these situations can be paralyzing. What's the best way to thrive amid all this uncertainty?
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

Health & Beauty Experts Love This Potent Vitamin C Supplement

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. With a plethora of citrus fruits and other vitamin-C-rich foods at our fingertips, you would think getting enough vitamin C each day would be a walk in the park. After all, most people get plenty of vitamin C from their diets—right?
HEALTH
CBS Denver

Here’s Why Your Weather App Will Sometimes Put A Minus In Front Of Zero Degrees

DENVER (CBS4) – Has your weather app ever showed a temperature at your location of -0 degrees? This happens a lot when we hover around the 0 degree mark and it can prompt some interesting and funny tweets from people. Okay fine. They don’t want to hurt me, they want to be accurate and incidentally, the air hurts my face. https://t.co/SYSZHgU1Qr — Monica (@MNFuglei) February 22, 2022 The reason for this is because of automation. In the field of meteorology we measure air temperature in tenths of a degree and then round to the nearest whole number. If the weather station is measuring an air temperature between -0.4 and -0.1 then the software on your particular weather app may report the rounded temperature, which is 0 degrees, but it may leave the negative sign. In real life we would just call it 0 degrees without a minus or plus sign. However, the world of automation these days can make some funny things happen, such as weather stations reporting a -0 degree temperature. -0! #cowx pic.twitter.com/dzNmFqOK32 — Quidnunciac (@Quidnunciac) February 22, 2022
ENVIRONMENT
MindBodyGreen

How To Set & Measure Healthy Fitness Goals, From A Body-Neutral Trainer

As soon as the first glimmers of warm weather appear, so does messaging around achieving that optimal "summer body"—whether that's through advertisements, on social media, or other places. And there are endless resources claiming to help you achieve said ideal body—maybe you've even had a personal trainer give you a meal plan, take progress photos, and track your weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

If You Only Take One Daily Walk, Make Sure It's In The Morning — Here's Why

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. "I always go out before it is quite light," wrote the author Harriet Martineau in 1847. "These early walks are good, among other things, in preparing me in mind for my work." Martineau didn't need science to convince her of the panoply of benefits acquired on an early-morning stroll. Today, those benefits—those "other things"—have been confirmed: if you take just one daily walk, do it first thing in the morning.
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

Drink Coffee Too Close To Bed? A Sleep Expert's Trick To Digest It Faster

As a three to four cups of coffee a day kind of person, I'll be the first to admit that my caffeine habits can occasionally affect my sleep quality. In general, I don't become highly energetic or jittery, but when my coffee consumption slips well into the evening, tossing and turning can ensue.
SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

Why Are My Nails Yellow? 6 Causes + Remedies, From Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to nail care, most of us don’t go beyond keeping groomed cuticles and handling a hangnail once in a blue moon (maybe more, if you're prone to picking). But the truth is, nail health goes far beyond cuticle care. Case in point? Let’s talk about yellow nails. Yellow nails may look alarming, but don’t fret—they can happen for a variety of reasons, and in most cases, the fix isn’t as challenging as you’d think.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Liquid Collagen vs. Powder: Experts Explain Which Form Is More Effective

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you've recently asked yourself, What's the deal with those trendy collagen drinks? you're not alone. Collagen has made a huge splash on the functional beverage scene, with more and more prepackaged, aesthetically pleasing bottles lining the shelves, each promising better hydration and a brighter glow.*
HEALTH
Muscle And Fitness

Stay Focused Through Those Resolution Road Bumps with These Tips

Statistically, roughly 80 percent of people who make resolutions going into the new year will not stick to their ambitions. Sound familiar? Chalk-it-up to setting unrealistic goals, applying too much self-pressure, or incorporating too many restrictions, one thing is for sure, keeping your resolutions and changing habits can be hard.
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

The Essentials Of Numerology Explained + How To Find Your Life Path Number

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You know your zodiac sign, and maybe you've even found your enneagram type, but have you familiarized yourself with the field of numerology yet? If you haven't, buckle up because we're diving right in. Here's everything you need to know about numerology, according to experts.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy