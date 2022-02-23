ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Bitcoin Hit Bottom?

By FxPro
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rebound of bitcoin began along with the growth of European stock indices at the beginning of the day. They corrected up after three days of decline on the crisis around Ukraine. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with which BTC has been highly correlated lately, also showed gains on...

www.actionforex.com

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bear Market Bottom Says Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Below $30,000 Now Inevitable

The crypto analyst who accurately called the 2018 bear market bottom is issuing a warning to Bitcoin traders, saying BTC is in danger of breaching support at $30,000. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 205,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent surge from the lows of $33,000 on January 24th to the highs of $45,000 on February 10th appears to be a massive bull trap.
Seeking Alpha

We Believe Growth Has Bottomed - Nobody Told Zscaler

Zscaler is a beast of a company, growing revenue at 63% per annum while also clocking in 13% unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
Reuters

Europe at war: Six charts to know in financial markets

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine this week, sparking a slew of sanctions and turmoil in global financial markets. Below are six charts showing the week's dramatic moves in financial markets:. ENERGY SURGE. Fears of a potential supply disruption on oil markets from the...
Reuters

Don't go back on quicker taper plans, ECB policymakers say

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers remain open to accelerating their exit from bond buys even as the war in Ukraine raises uncertainty, and their biggest debate may be whether to put a firm end-date on the stimulus scheme, sources told Reuters. With inflation pressures building faster...
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
TheStreet

Chipmaker Nvidia Suffers a Major Blow

Microchip behemoth Nvidia suffered a cyberattack Friday, an apparently ongoing issue after a series of attacks affected the business over the last two days. Nvidia is America's largest chipmaker and the attack “totally compromised” its internal systems, Reuters reports. The company said in a statement that it had...
