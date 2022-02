CCTV footage has captured the moment a missile struck the side of a tower block in Kyiv as Russian forces attacked the capital of Ukraine. The clip, supplied by the State Emergency Services of Ukraine, shows the missile striking the side of the building, leaving plumes of black smoke in its wake. A second video captures the blast from inside an empty flat, showing the windows being knocked out of their frames.One resident of the tower can be heard saying in another clip: “We were lucky. It was a direct hit into the living room.” Firefighters have been pictured...

