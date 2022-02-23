India’s NTPC explores canal-top, floating solar potential

Short-term headwinds have pressured these solar stocks, but the long-term future seems bright. Use these solar stocks to fire up your portfolio this year. The time may be right again for buying solar energy stocks, or at least adding them to your watch list. Equities in the industry had become overvalued, experts say, leaving them primed for their current downturn, which was fueled by the shift from growth stocks as interest rates rise, burgeoning input costs amid broader inflation and supply chain constraints that have made solar installations more expensive. Additionally, there were increasing worries that the solar-supportive Build Back Better bill wouldn't pass and uneasiness about potential solar industry rule changes in California. Amid the angst, these seven solar stocks are all worth a good deal less than they were a year ago, perhaps making them ripe for bargain hunting given the bright future ahead for the expanding solar industry.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO