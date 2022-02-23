ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's sentimental': 6-year-old performs in Fulton Theatre's 'Sound of Music,' as her mom and grandma once did

By MICKAYLA MILLER
Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenny Schulz, a 6-year-old girl with fiery red hair put up in French braids, will make her first professional theater debut at the Fulton Theatre as Gretl von Trapp, the adorable youngest child in the von Trapp family in "The Sound of Music." It's a path that is no...

Argus Press

Lebowsky to begin "The Sound of Music" performances tonight

OWOSSO — The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts will be performing “The Sound of Music” beginning tonight, and organizers are excited for their chance to show the community their interpretation of Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. Lebowswky Artistic Director Garrett Bradley said his grandmother took him to his...
OWOSSO, MI
Primetimer

The casting of 35-year-old Emmy Rossum to play 25-year-old Tom Holland's mom makes sense in the context of Hollywood sexism

"On the surface, it’s funny: A 35-year-old woman is a 25-year-old man’s mother, while 35-year-old women are still ostensibly matching with 25-year-old men on Tinder!" Kylie Cheung says of the casting controversy over Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room. "Then, at some point, it becomes just another bleak reminder of the gendered ageism that pervades Hollywood and relegates all actresses above the age of 29 to supporting roles that often cater to discriminatory, one-dimensional archetypes about women 'of a certain age.' We rarely see storytelling about women above 40, let alone women above 40 who are sexually active, living full lives, or otherwise defying stereotypes about the supposed sexless misery of aging as a woman. Hollywood ageism is a testament to societal ageism—as women get older, both the entertainment industry and society at large want them to either disappear or become invisible matrons."
Slipped Disc

Orchestra releases 12 year-old boy’s funeral music

Musicians of Queensland Symphony Orchestra made an annrangement of a piano piece by Kyan Pennell, a 12 year-old who died two weeks ago in a tragic home accident. Kyan had only just learned to play piano seven months ago. This was his first composition. It was played at his funeral...
HOLAUSA

Hilary Duff’s 3-year-old daughter is the biggest fan of her music: ‘Now I have to bump it in my car at full volume’

Hilary Duff’s children are big fans of her music, including her old hit songs!. The actress and singer revealed that her 9-year-old son Luca liked her 2015 album ‘Breathe In. Breathe Out,’ and her 3-year-old daughter Banks just can’t get enought of her early 2000s songs, to the point that she is constantly playing it in Hilary’s car.
Distractify

Proud Mom Shares 8-Year-Old Son’s Response to a "Sexist” School Question

Being able to "read the room" with proper context is a vital skill for anyone to have, and although no one really expects a young child to know that asking for a bag of Doritos from the vending machine and throwing a fit over the fact that they can't find their Peppa Pig pop-it while they're in the same hospital room that their grandma is dying in is wrong, that kind of skills have to be taught at a young age.
