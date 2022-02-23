ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fern Britton puts 13-year feud with Phillip Schofield aside with heartwarming message

By Sharnaz Shahid
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFern Britton appears to have put an end to her feud with Phillip Schofield to congratulate him on his 40 years on television. Appearing on Lorraine earlier this week, the 64-year-old - who co-hosted This Morning with Phillip from 2002 to 2009 - took the time to send him a heartwarming...

