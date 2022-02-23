'Wild Florida' a great place to visit

Tom Lounsbury (Photo provided by Tom Lounsbury/Hearst Michigan)

Florida gets its handle “the Sunshine State” for a good reason, because it usually offers plenty of warm and sunny days, especially during the winter, when elsewhere is experiencing snowy and frigid weather.

Personally, I do thoroughly enjoy my Michigan winters because there is a lot to do, but I have discovered that a one- or two-week sojourn to Florida isn’t hard to take at all. In fact, I can readily attest it might become a bit habit-forming.

My wife, Ginny, and I were recently the guests of our friends Jim and Judy Brown of Cass City, who have a timeshare in Orlando, Florida, offering some pretty impressive digs (including a swimming pool and hot tub on a screened patio – yep, folks, it was real hard to take, especially after driving through a blizzard earlier to reach the Detroit Metro Airport). Also staying there as guests were Al and Kathy Milligan of Cass City. We all belong to a euchre club, something we have been doing for many years. We had a lot of Florida activities planned as a group, and joining us also were card club members Randy and Deb Severance of Decker, who were staying in their fifth-wheel camper at the Walt Disney World campground.

At the top of our list was visiting “Wild Florida,” which is a one-hour drive south of Orlando. Located on the banks of Cypress Lake, it features guided airboat rides, a zoo and a drive-thru safari with a wide variety of animals. Cypress Lake is surrounded by a pristine landscape, because it is completely bordered by cattle ranches, which have never yielded to developers, a common commodity in Florida these days.

Florida cattle ranches have a deeply-steeped and proud history and heritage relating to generations of family ownership, often going back a couple centuries and even more. Florida cattle ranching was created long before the “Wild West” variety came about, and the first American cowboys were actually Florida “Crackers” (due to the bullwhips they wielded for herding cattle). The first cattle drives were performed in Florida decades before those in the West. I do much admire the “Cracker Country” atmosphere.

When you purchase a guided airboat tour (which are a half hour or a one hour long – I highly recommend the one-hour variety), the zoo and drive-thru safari are included as a package deal. The zoo features not only all the birds and animals found in Florida, but from faraway places as well. A special feature are alligators, and a whole lot of them, too! All the alligators (as well as many of the other animals) are rescue animals. When an alligator becomes a nuisance in Florida, it is not relocated, but is either dispatched or placed in a refuge, such as the zoo.

One special alligator star at the zoo is “Crusher,” who is a huge male (aka “bull”) which is 14 feet long and tips the scales at over a half ton. Crusher was captured in the wild on a ranch, and Wild Florida made every effort to safely transport him to the zoo, which can be a tad costly. Big alligators are old alligators, and it is estimated that Crusher is at least 50 years old.

After our zoo tour, we boarded our scheduled airboat. Walking down the long dock to reach the airboat offers some unique wildlife viewing all on its own, which entails truly wild alligators here and there in the grassy shallows, indigenous to Cypress Lake. The airboats are large enough to carry quite a few folks, and it is an exhilarating ride, even going through some places that normal boats can’t even touch.

More alligators were encountered, and an amazing variety of birds. This included all sorts of waterfowl, egrets (both the greater egret and the smaller snowy egret) and gads of bald eagles and vultures, not to mention songbirds of every description. A special sighting for me was a tri-colored heron, which in the bright sunlight featured a rainbow coloration of powder blue and rosy-pink on a silvery gray background.

A special highlight was the great blue heron, which had speared and impaled a crappie with its entire bill, and was trying to figure out how to get it off in order to eat it. It soon flew off with the flopping fish still stuck halfway up on the bill, and one can only wonder if the meal was ever successfully accomplished!

After our airboat ride, it was time to go and experience the drive-thru safari. Just before we started in near the gate, we stopped at a giraffe viewing/feeding station. A staircase led to a top deck nearly as tall as the two male giraffes, named Leroy and Walter, who were ready and eagerly waiting to greet visitors willing to feed them carrots.

One visitor was standing back from the railing and holding carrots down by his side. That is when Leroy put his head over the railing and a very long purple tongue came whisking out and snatched up the carrots just as quick and easy as you please. That is when I got the chance to scratch friendly Leroy’s forehead.

We then headed out in our vehicles at 5 mph to observe an amazing variety of critters free-roaming about. The Browns and the Milligans were in the lead vehicle, and Ginny and I were riding with the Severances in their big 4x4 truck. Water buffaloes, American bison, camels, llamas, zebras, hogs and a wide variety of antelopes were around every twist and turn. Flocks of ostriches were roaming about, and we watched one female ostrich turning her clutch of eggs in a carved-out sandy bowl, probably to keep everything just right in order for them to successfully hatch out.

We were rounding a curve when both our vehicles came to a stop to look at something, but I didn’t notice at what, because my focus was on a female ostrich standing on the roadside, real close to me. Before I knew it, her head came right into my open, passenger-side front window. That is when I realized how tall full-grown ostriches are, because she had to lower her head down to reach through the window of a very tall truck! We were suddenly beak to nose, and rolling the window up right then would have certainly led to sheer calamity (an ostrich with its head stuck in the window would have been none too appreciative)!

I would like to state here that Randy Severance, sitting behind the steering wheel, was making no effort to assist me in any way, because he was doubled over and laughing so hard, he had tears streaming down his face and was unable to see to drive as it was. Our wives in the back seat were laughing hysterically as well, with any effort on their part being only to photograph my ongoing dilemma. Yep, folks, I was all on my own. So much for backup, whatever it might be, in that crisis!

I know a bit about a lot of critters, but ostriches are not on that list. My instincts were that this ostrich was being non-aggressive (her eyes, which were quite close to mine, had a certain gentle look) and was only curious. Maybe that was because of my bright blue shirt, which she lightly plucked at with her bill, or my beard, which she lightly plucked at as well. I was using the back of my right hand to gently push the ostrich’s head back out of the window, and she eventually got the hint long enough for the window to safely go up. As it was, it took a while for anyone but me, of course, to regain their composure. Yep, folks, my first up-close ostrich encounter was a very memorable moment! No doubt for some others as well.

One thing is for certain, on my next sojourn to Florida, Wild Florida will still be at the top of my list to visit again. Maybe a certain ostrich might even remember me. (For more information, go to www.wildfl.com ).

