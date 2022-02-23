Michigan fire deaths up over last year

Firefighters from Lee Township, Jerome Township and Homer Township get control of a blaze at 365 N. 9 Mile Road Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Midland. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

In a report published this month by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, fire deaths rose by 144% in January 2022 compared to January 2021. There were 18 fires resulting in 22 deaths during the month of January 2022 alone.

The Bureau of Fire Services said all of these deaths were accidental and preventable.

Midland Fire Chief Joshua Mosher said the best preventative measure someone can have is working smoke alarms.

“When you start looking at a lot of the stats, 52% of all deaths right now happened between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.,” Mosher said. “So they happen overnight. Having that smoke alarm that works — that will wake you up, alert you to a fire early before the fire gets a chance to grow — is one of the best things that you can do.”

Mosher said even little things like sleeping with the door closed could give people an extra moment needed to escape the area.

He said rural areas are particularly at risk due to numerous factors.

“A lot of times rural areas, it takes a little while to get there,” Mosher said. “(Rural areas) don't have normally hydrants or water supplies right close by, so you end up having to truck water.”

Mosher said smoking has remained a leading cause of house fires for several years, and has accounted for 60% of the reported causes so far this year.

“If you're going to smoke, smoke outside,” Mosher said. “When they're done, make sure they're in a noncombustible type ashtray — whether that's glass ashtrays or metal coffee cans — that the fire is not able to heat up and end up burning and starting a fire with.”

State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer also said deaths could be avoided with proper planning and precaution.

“As soon as your smoke alarm is going off, and you know that you have a fire, you need to get out,” Sehlmeyer said. “They shouldn’t be going to investigate the fire, they shouldn't be trying to put the fire out.”

He said the most at-risk group for fire-related deaths or injuries are between the ages of 40 and 75. He encourages people to help their older relatives create a fire escape plan and ensure that smoke alarms are up to date and fully functional.

Sehlmeyer said the winter months have consistently been the worst for house fires.

“We had a very cold January of this year, and people don't go outside to smoke,” Sehlmeyer said. “So that's one of the things that we look at certain months of the year, somebody may go out when it's colder, but they're likely going to stay in.”

Sehlmeyer said people being inside more in the winter also leads to fires as a result of poor space heater placement and cooking issues.

Sehlmeyer said an issue he has seen consistently is a lack of working smoke alarms, with many homes having smoke alarms with no batteries in them or past their 10-year recommended life span.

He said it is crucial for all households to have and practice a fire escape plan so they can be prepared under pressure.

“If the highest percentage of folks that are dying in Michigan from fires are, let's say above age 50, when was the last time they really talked about an escape plan or practiced it?” Sehlmeyer said. “So if you have a family member who's using a walker or cane, talk about it.”

Sehlmeyer recommended anyone who would like to learn more about fire safety can find available resources and tips at MIPrevention’s web page. He said he hopes these resources and information can allow for the fire deaths in the state to reach a consistent zero.