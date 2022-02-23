ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

DP Sports Players of the Week: Catherine Buroker and Lia Thomas

By Eashwar Kantemneni
thedp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend, Penn women’s swimming finished third in the Ivy League Championships in Cambridge for the highest finish in program history. And two of the biggest contributors to the weekend were junior Catherine Buroker and senior Lia...

www.thedp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Lia Thomas and the destruction of women’s sports

For decades, American universities were at the forefront of providing new opportunities for female athletes. As “woke” identity politics have infiltrated academia, colleges have subordinated women’s sports programs and 150 years of progress in women’s athletics to the destructive agenda of political correctness. The most recent Ivy League swim season has highlighted this travesty, showing all of America the devastating consequences of allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports.
SOCIETY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Alexander, Grant Selected to Men’s Basketball All-United East Teams

LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) and sophomore Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team on the 2022 Men’s Basketball All-United East Conference Teams as announced Thursday morning by the conference office. Alexander and Grant both landed on the All-United East Second Team. “It’s great to see Gary and Daryn be […] The post Alexander, Grant Selected to Men’s Basketball All-United East Teams appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Big Ten 4-Star Quarterback Enters NCAA’s Transfer Portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Alaimo joined the Boilermakers’ program as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. For the first two seasons of his collegiate career, Alaimo worked as a reserve quarterback option behind Jack Plummer and Aidan...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Ncaa Championships#Cambridge#Ivy League#Dp Sports Players#Penn#Quakers
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Upworthy

Texas basketball coach unfazed by backlash on attire: 'There's no norm anymore, make it your own'

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Grading Amon-Ra St. Brown's Rookie Season

As a rookie, it was a tale of two seasons for Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. There was the first part of the season where former Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was calling the plays, and then there was the latter part of the season when Lions head coach Dan Campbell called them.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy