Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship could change space travel as we know it, and he plans to use it sooner rather than later. The Starship is built from stainless steel (which is a feat all on its own) and stands almost 33 feet taller than the Saturn V. It has a planned payload of up to 165 tons. It will be able to put more things into space with five flights than ever before. Just the upper part of the Starship contains more pressurized volume than the International Space Station.

