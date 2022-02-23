Airline Reward Grocery Partnerships

On Monday, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines announced plans to merge their operations, which means that the U.S. air travel market is getting a major new player. Once combined, the new airline—whose name has yet to be announced— will be the fifth largest carrier in the U.S., behind the so-called “Big Four” carriers: American, Delta, United, and Southwest. The merger, which is valued at $6.6 billion, makes sense because in part it “solves a pilot crunch for both companies and enables both to continue growing,” Helane Becker, managing director and senior analyst covering airlines at Cowen investment bank, wrote in a memo on the merger.

