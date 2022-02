The iconic DeLorean car is headed back to the future in an electric revival that will be centered in the Lone Star State and put some heat on Tesla. San Antonio will be home to the HQ, but executives are searching for somewhere else to manufacture vehicles. Read about why CEO Joost de Vries passed up Austin as an HQ option, his strategy going forward and hear from experts about what the impact might be on Austin.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO