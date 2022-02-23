ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are more benefits to learning an instrument that just beautiful music

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, you’ve mastered “Chopsticks” on the piano, and you’re pretty darn good at the bass part of “Heart and Soul.” Why you can even get through “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” on the guitar, sort of. Haven’t you always, though, had a yearning to take your musical prowess a little farther, to...

dornob.com

Photos Reveal the Inner Architecture of Musical Instruments

When you glance at his most recent photo series, you might think you’re staring at avant-garde museum halls or the shiny machinery of industrial factories. But accomplished cellist-turned-photographer Charles Brooks’ “Architecture in Music” images are actually stunning glimpses into the bowels of some of the world’s most beloved musical instruments.
VISUAL ART
KARK

Tune in to the benefits of music

(Baptist Health) – You don’t need to be a trained opera singer or pianist to get major health benefits from music. Research shows that having music in your life is highly therapeutic for everyone. It can give your mood a boost, ease pain and help you unwind. Whether...
MUSIC
News4Jax.com

Music series continues to support Fort Mose

The Fort Mose Historical Society and St. Johns Cultural Council partnered up to launch the Fort Mose Blue & Jazz Concert Series. The concept supports two initiatives. First, it offers an outlet to ensure jazz and blues musicians make stops in the area to keep the music genre relevant. The main initiative is to raise funds to build a replica of Fort Mose which was destroyed and is now buried underwater. Rance spoke with Gabe Pellicer to find out more about the concert series and the goals the organizations hope to meet.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Artist’s striking photography reveals hidden depths of musical instruments

Photographer Charles Brooks invites us to discover the inner workings of our musical instruments... Musical instruments are often thought of as beautiful; from centuries-old violins, to new gold lacquered saxophones, they’re often a work of art in their own right. But have you ever wondered what the inside of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Reflector

Donna Davis: Music instrumental in unity during "A Taste of Soul"

A Black History Month program last week at R.A. Fountain General Store was part history lesson and part meet-and-greet, where the highlights, arguably, were the food and music for the soul. In its 16th year, former Fountain mayor Shirley Mitchell and Pitt County Commissioner Alex Albright introduced the 2022 version,...
FOUNTAIN, NC
Valley News

Music education benefits students throughout life

TEMECULA – Researchers increasingly are finding that “do-re-mi” may be just as essential to children’s development as “A-B-C.” Music education, which was once required in the classroom, is increasingly absent from school curriculums. Proponents, however, feel there should be a greater push for musical education as part of school curricula because of the many benefits students reap from music education.Music taps into multiple skill sets. Music participation goes beyond playing an instrument or singing notes from a page. Experts at Music Together, an early childhood music development program, said that participating in music education involves many different skills, including listening, vision, fine motor skills, problem solving and utilizing large and small muscle groups.
TEMECULA, CA
Yale Daily News

Collection of Musical Instruments plans for major renovation

The Morris Steinert Collection of Musical Instruments — a leading institution that acquires, preserves and exhibits musical instruments from antiquity to the present — is one of many Yale museums currently closed to the public due to the pandemic. It will use the period of closure to develop its online presence and make plans for an extensive renovation.
MUSEUMS
CNET

Wordle and Quordle Are Making Beautiful Music Together Today

Caution: If you haven't played Wordle 249 and Quordle 30 yet, this article gives away an answer. So maybe go play them and then come back. Every morning, I Wordle, Dordle and Quordle, working my way through my three favorite versions of the find-the-five-letter-word(s) game. Wordle, the original, asks for one word. Dordle asks for two. And Quordle asks for a diabolical four at a time. On Wednesday, in a moment of sweet synergy, Wordle and Quordle had a melding of the minds.
MUSIC

