ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ofcom plans crackdown on fake number fraud

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viyNu_0eMVoCs000

UK phone companies will make it harder for fraudsters to use their networks under Ofcom plans after almost 45 million people were targeted by scam calls and texts last summer.

All telephone networks involved in transmitting calls will be expected to block numbers that are clearly “spoofed” to better protect millions of people.

Spoofed numbers include calls originating from abroad that do not have a valid caller ID, using a number that does not meet the UK’s 10 or 11-digit format, and calls appearing to be from numbers that are already on Ofcom’s Do Not Originate list.

The regulator warned that nearly a million of the almost 45 million people who were targeted by scam calls and texts last summer followed the scammers’ instructions, risking financial loss and emotional distress.

Ofcom already works with phone companies to help them block calls that imitate – or spoof – the phone numbers of legitimate organisations, such as banks and Government departments.

But fraudsters were able to quickly adapt to changing circumstances and technology. During the pandemic, for example, criminals had been texting fraudulent vaccination links and impersonating delivery companies.

The new guidance on blocking calls from abroad that falsely use a UK number was based on an initiative developed by industry, which some providers have already implemented voluntarily.

TalkTalk said it had seen a 65% reduction in complaints about scam calls since it introduced this measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nq0K0_0eMVoCs000

The regulator will also make it harder for scammers to access valid phone numbers by requiring phone companies to run “know your customer” checks on business customers, by verifying them from details on Companies House , fraud risk databases and the FCA’s Financial Services Register to test whether a “high risk of misuse” exists.

For calls originating in the UK, this would involve the network from which the call is being made “authenticating” the caller’s ID information before connecting them.

Huw Saunders, Ofcom’s director of network infrastructure and resilience, said: “The threat posed by scammers has grown significantly in recent years, and the sophisticated tactics used by these criminals can have devastating consequences for victims.

“We’re taking action so phone companies have stronger systems in place to disrupt scams. While there is no silver bullet that will end the scourge of scam calls completely, we’re working with industry on how we can use technology to make it as difficult as possible to reach people.”

Ernest Doku, telecoms spokesman at Uswitch.com, said: “For millions of Britons , scam calls and texts have worsened in the last two years. We’ve relied on phones to keep us connected to family, friends and work, yet our reliance has also left us vulnerable to scammers seeking to take advantage.

“Ofcom must ensure that any efforts to stop the scourge of nuisance calls also focus on landline phones, as our own research found that scammers now represent more than a quarter of all calls to our landlines. The volume of these scam calls for landline customers now means that one in five customers actively avoid answering their phone in case it’s a nuisance call.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “ Consumers are being bombarded every day with scams, and exploiting weaknesses in the telecoms network has been one way that fraudsters have tricked victims out of significant sums of money, so it’s good to see the regulator taking action to crack down on this type of fraud.

“Companies should be doing more checks on business customers, and as fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics, it’s important that Ofcom and industry leaders continue to work together on proactive network level solutions that prevent fraudulent activity.”

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Ofcom outlines new plans to combat scam calls

Ofcom has outlined proposals to make it harder for criminals to make scam phone calls, issuing new guidance for the telecoms industry and examining how new technologies can address the issue. As many as 45 million people across the UK said they were on the receiving end of a nuisance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Caravan park worker, 60, unfairly sacked as bosses thought her social media skills weren’t good enough

A 60 year-old marketing assistant has won an unfair dismissal case after bosses ousted her because she was poor at social media, an employment tribunal heard. Executives at Lyons Holiday Parks engineered a sham redundancy process and attempted to oust long-serving Sylvia Williams from her role as the social media pages she manages were not performing.The tribunal heard how managers wanted more ‘likes’ and ‘shares’ online and how Ms Williams - who still adopted “historical” marketing techniques - was blamed for its ‘inefficiency’.Ms Williams found herself “sidelined’ for new, social media savvy staff in their early 20s and was told...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Ofcom could force tech giants to use AI to protect children online

Ofcom could get new powers to lay down artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies that social media firms should use to protect children against online harms as Priti Patel seeks to take on the tech giants. The Home Secretary is pushing for the communications watchdog to get powers to specify...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phone Fraud#Ofcom
hackernoon.com

Mobile Money: The Key to Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Mobile Money is the term used to refer to the technology that facilitates the movement of money between individuals and businesses who may not have a Bank account domiciled at a traditional bank. 40% of Nigerians aged 15 do not own a bank account and thus excluded from formal financial services. Mobile Money transactions can be completed in many ways with the use of a mobile device to move money to individuals or businesses who have a mobile phone number and are on the same telecom network’s network. In Nigeria, thanks to NIBSS, inter-bank transfers are completed nearly instantly.
CELL PHONES
Shropshire Star

Ofcom asked to review operation of Kremlin-backed news channel Russia Today

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the broadcaster was part of Russia’s disinformation campaign. Ofcom has been told by the Culture Secretary to review the operation of the Kremlin-backed Russia Today (RT) news channel in the UK. Writing to the regulator, Nadine Dorries said RT was “demonstrably part of Russia’s...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ministers demand Ofcom probe into Russia Today saying Kremlin-backed TV channel is Vladimir Putin's 'information weapon' amid calls for crackdown - as ex-SNP leader Alex Salmond remains tightlipped over show on channel

Television regulator Ofcom has been urged to investigate Kremlin-backed channel RT's UK operation after branding it Vladimir Putin's 'information weapon'. Culture Nadine Dorries said that she had concerns that the channel - formerly Russia Today - would spread 'harmful disinformation' as the Moscow dictator sends troops into Ukraine. She is...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson says Ofcom will review Russia Today licence

Boris Johnson’s government has bowed to pressure and asked media regulator Ofcom to review the broadcast licence of the Russia-backed RT channel.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the government to tackle the “Putin propaganda” put out by the state-controlled channel, formerly known as Russia Today.The prime minister revealed at PMQs on Wednesday that culture secretary Nadine Dorries had now “asked Ofcom to review that matter” – though he also cited the importance of “free speech”.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
geekwire.com

Amazon targets ‘fake review brokers’ with claims of fraud and deceit

Amazon is seeking to shut down two sites that it alleges brokered large numbers of fraudulent and misleading product reviews by offering money and other incentives, such as free products, to people who wrote them. The company filed suit Tuesday morning against Rebatest Inc. and AppSally in separate complaints in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

UK Tells Tech Giants to Provide Better Protection Against Anonymous Trolls

Tech companies will be asked to give UK social media users more control over who can interact with them online. This includes blocking interactions from other users who haven't had their identities verified by the platforms. The demand is part of new measures designed to strengthen the upcoming Online Safety...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Millions of low-income families ‘missing out on annual broadband saving’

Ofcom has called on the UK’s internet providers to do more to help low-income families save on their broadband bills as it was revealed only 1% have taken advantage of discounted deals.As the cost of living rises, Ofcom has called on broadband providers to introduce and more widely promote specially discounted packages.The regulator says it has found that the packages – sometimes known as social tariffs – are currently available to around 4.2 million households in receipt of Universal Credit, but only 55,000 homes – 1.2% of those eligible – have taken advantage of the deals so far.Ofcom said, as...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Data collection in the EU: troubled waters for U.S. companies

February 25, 2022 - The distance between the United States and Europe is approximately 4,000 miles, but when it comes to laws governing the treatment of online data collection and use, the gulf seems much wider and is growing. The United States has always had a much different data privacy...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russian state-owned media stopped from advertising or monetising on Facebook

Facebook is prohibiting Russian state media from advertising or monetising on its platform amid the invasion of Ukraine.The firm’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said in a statement: “We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetising on our platform anywhere in the world.“We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media.We are taking additional steps in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/P7OmjN0Iuu— Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) February 26, 2022“These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend.”Mr Gleicher added Facebook was “closely monitoring” the situation in Ukraine and would...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Prince Harry says he was given 'insufficient information' over decision to change his tax-payer funded police bodyguards when he and Meghan are in the UK, High Court hears

Prince Harry received 'insufficient information' over a decision to change his tax-payer funded police protection when he is in the UK, the High Court has heard. The Duke of Sussex is bringing a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.
U.K.
TechRadar

Citibank customers targeted by wide-ranging phishing campaign

Citibank customers are now being targeted in a phishing campaign by scammers impersonating the bank online. According to Bitdefender, the cybersecurity firm's Antispam Lab recently observed thousands of phony email messages sent to the bank's customers with the aim of stealing their personal information and online credentials. While these campaigns...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Exclusive-S.Africa in talks with Huawei subsidiary to settle lawsuit over hiring

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa’s labour department is negotiating a possible out-of-court settlement with a subsidiary of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which it accuses of failing to comply with local hiring quotas, Huawei and a government official told Reuters. South Africa is facing its highest unemployment levels since...
CHINA
protocol.com

The EU Data Act aims to give more data control to the little guy

The European Union’s Data Act, proposed Wednesday, is all about making it easier for people and smaller companies to share data and switch the services they use. The act would allow people to access data they create when using connected devices and share it with third parties. Consider it...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

EU swipes at Apple snubbing Dutch antitrust enforcement

On Monday the tech giant racked up a fifth penalty payment of €5M in the Netherlands, bringing its total fine to date from the Dutch competition authority over this issue to €25M — still with no compliance in sight. In her speech in the US yesterday, EVP...
BUSINESS
BBC

Scottish National Investment Bank chief Eilidh Mactaggart quits

The chief executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) has abruptly left her post. The bank said Eilidh Mactaggart had resigned from her role with immediate effect, but gave no further details. SNIB's chief financial officer Sarah Roughead will act as chief executive while the board looks for a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

521K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy