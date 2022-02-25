10 best mum-to-be gifts that can be enjoyed both now and after baby arrives

There’s a lot to celebrate when there’s a new little one on the way but, more often than not, it’s the babies that are showered with gifts .

And we get it, adorable sleepsuits , cosy blankets and pint-sized pairs of socks are hard to resist. But we’re here to remind you to spare a thought for mum, who definitely deserves spoiling too.

If anyone’s worthy of a treat, it’s a pregnant woman, and while toys , clothes and essentials like nappies are always appreciated, a present intended just for her, which she can use now and after the baby’s arrival, might just be what she needs.

The type of gift you give will depend entirely on the person you’re buying for but, as a rule, we think the best presents are ones that shift the focus onto the expecting parent’s needs – something that can get a little lost in the shuffle.

Consider items that she can pamper herself with, such as luxury beauty products and stress-busting gadgets, or treat her to a fancy outfit that’s ultra-comfy on her growing belly but will also become a staple in her postpartum wardrobe. Food, sentimental trinkets and practical presents that will make her life easier are all welcome, too.

Read more:

How we tested

From little treats to handy must-haves and stylish splurges, we’ve covered all bases in our round-up to ensure there’s something for every taste and budget. Our expectant mum rated each item on its quality and practicality, with extra points awarded for thoughtfulness.

The best gifts for mums to be for 2022 are:

Best overall – Sleeper sizeless pajamas set with pants: £209.97, The-sleeper.com

– Sleeper sizeless pajamas set with pants: £209.97, The-sleeper.com Best non-alcoholic drink – Clean Co clean G rhubarb: £19, Clean.co

– Clean Co clean G rhubarb: £19, Clean.co Best footwear – New Balance 327: £79.99, Footlocker.co.uk

– New Balance 327: £79.99, Footlocker.co.uk Best for relaxation – Neom Organics essential oil diffuser wellbeing pod: £135, Neomorganics.com

– Neom Organics essential oil diffuser wellbeing pod: £135, Neomorganics.com Best for sweet cravings – Cake or Death sea salt x salted caramel x biscoff brownies, box of 10: £24.50, Cakeordeath.co.uk

– Cake or Death sea salt x salted caramel x biscoff brownies, box of 10: £24.50, Cakeordeath.co.uk Best pampering gift – Mama Mio bloomin lovely: £50, Mamamio.com

– Mama Mio bloomin lovely: £50, Mamamio.com Best for mums on-the-go – All Saints Kita 2-in-1 leather backpack: £329, Allsaints.com

– All Saints Kita 2-in-1 leather backpack: £329, Allsaints.com Best dress – Free People oasis midi dress in black: £98, Freepeople.com

– Free People oasis midi dress in black: £98, Freepeople.com Best bathtime treat – This Works deep sleep bath soak: £22, Spacenk.com

– This Works deep sleep bath soak: £22, Spacenk.com Best jewellery gift – Astrid & Miyu cancer zodiac pendant necklace in silver: £95, Astridandmiyu.com

Sleeper sizeless pyjamas set with pants

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

Say “no” to frumpy maternity nightwear with this pair of stylish PJs that promise to see her through pregnancy and beyond. Designed to comfortably fit a range of body shapes and sizes – between XS and XL to be precise – Sleeper’s pyjamas will help to keep your recipient comfortable through every stage, including postpartum.

The silky fabric and oversized fit ensures the wearer never feels restricted or overheats – even in the third trimester – and the elasticated waistband means the trousers will stay in place all night long. We also love how stylish they are, which will help mum to feel more like herself, and put together even if she doesn’t quite manage to get dressed when baby is here. While our favourite colour is the mint green, the pyjamas also come in blue, dust pink or black and white stripe.

Buy now £209.97, The-sleeper.com

Clean Co clean G rhubarb

Best: Non-alcoholic drink

Rating: 9/10

With so many indulgences restricted during pregnancy, a truly excellent mocktail goes a long way. This gin-inspired drink is incredibly close to the real thing and comes courtesy of Clean Co – a brand we were surprised to learn was founded by former Made in Chelsea star, Spencer Matthews, who is now teetotal.

While it has the familiar aroma of dry gin, clean G rhubarb is actually made with fruity rhubarb and citrus, with a subtle hint of coriander, mint and cinnamon. We tried it poured over ice, topped with tonic and garnished with a slice of lime – which was divine and utterly convincing. The drink’s clean credentials are rather good too, as it contains no sugar and is suitable for vegans.

However, it’s worth noting that although Clean G is labelled as non-alcoholic, this means it contains less than 0.5 per cent alcohol, so it’s worth checking your mum-to-be’s stance on alcohol, albeit a small amount, before buying.

Buy now £19.00, Clean.co

New Balance 327

Best: Footwear

Rating: 9/10

Pregnancy can be tough on the feet, so give her something to help relieve some of the pressure underfoot. For fashionable expectant mums who need extra comfort, you can’t go wrong with a pair of New Balance 327’s.

While the colourway we tested is now out of stock, these are available in a wide range of designs, so there’s an option to suit every style. Plus, the brand’s focus on comfort and cushioning – they have a shock-absorbing rubber sole, breathable nylon upper and padded insole – means wearing them feels like walking on air.

They’re ideal for sufferers of swollen feet and will ensure she’s relieved of the inevitable pregnancy aches and pains while looking effortlessly chic. But be warned, only gift these if you’re prepared to become her designated shoe lace tie-er come the third trimester.

Buy now £79.99, Footlocker.co.uk

Neom Organics essential oil diffuser wellbeing pod

Best: For relaxation

Rating: 9/10

If you know a mum-to-be that needs to top up on TLC, this diffuser will help to take her stress levels right down. The pod comes with four essential oil blends – which are all safe to use while pregnant and breastfeeding – and delivers the perfect amount of scent in minutes at the touch of a single button. It’s also equipped with low energy LED lights and a night light, which makes it ideal for using both day and night, plus it has timer settings, so you can choose to keep it on continuously or for one, two and three hours.

We loved that the diffuser doubles up as a humidifier, too, which can help with the nasal congestion many women suffer from during pregnancy. It would also make a great addition to their hospital bag to help keep them calm during labour.

Buy now £135.00, Neomorganics.com

Cake or Death sea salt x salted caramel x biscoff brownies, box of 10

Best: For sweet cravings

Rating: 8.5/10

Pregnancy cravings are no joke and if your recipient has a sweet tooth, we think they’ll be very into these brownies. Made by Exeter-based vegan bakery Cake or Death, they’re ideal for sending straight to the doormat – a great option if you live far apart – with the choice of a box of six or 10.

While there are plenty of flavours to choose from, our favourite is this mixed pack which includes sea salt, biscoff and salted caramel – all of which are utterly indulgent and delicious. For a personal touch, you can also include a gift card so that you can add a personalised message and, if you’re sending them for a special occasion, it’s worth noting that all deliveries are sent using Royal Mail first class, so they should arrive with your mum chum 24-48 hours after dispatch.

Buy now £24.50, Cakeordeath.co.uk

Mama Mio bloomin lovely

Best: Pampering gift

Rating: 9.5/10

If she’s a beauty product junkie, she’ll love this gift set, which will not only allow her to take some time out to pamper herself from top to toe but also ease the discomfort of her changing body, which can become dry and itchy as the skin stretches. The set contains four products, which are all vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologically tested, including tummy rub butter, lucky legs, boob tube and megamama shower milk – ensuring every part of her body is well cared for.

We loved the refreshing fragrance of each product and found that each step left our skin feeling supple, more elastic and soft. If you’re buying for someone who will be pregnant during the summer, we think they’ll particularly enjoy lucky legs, which has a cooling gel formula that helps reduce puffiness, leaving your skin feeling instantly refreshed.

Buy now £50.00, Mamamio.com

All Saints Kita 2-in-1 leather backpack

Best: For mums on-the-go

Rating: 9/10

Becoming a mum requires you to lug around a lot of extra baggage, from nappies to changing mats, but that doesn’t mean your personal style needs to be compromised. If you’re buying for a fashionable expectant mother who’s always on-the-go, we think this bag is ideal for use during pregnancy and beyond.

Exceptionally roomy, it’s designed to be a two in one, meaning you can switch up the straps and use it as either a shoulder bag or backpack, which makes it ideal when your hands are full or for resting on your pushchair handle. Made from leather, the bag features whipstitch detailing and has a number of different access points, including zip top and side closures for storing essentials. Chic and practical, this is a bag she will use to look the part now and long after the baby is potty trained.

Buy now £329.00, Allsaints.com

Free People oasis midi dress in black

Best: Dress

Rating: 9/10

It can be difficult to find clothes that keep you comfortable, looking on-trend, and that can also be worn post-pregnancy, but we think we’ve just found the ultimate style saviour. Treat your expectant mum to this flowy dress from Free People, which will accommodate a bump right up to birth and for years to come.

Made from cotton, it has a loose silhouette with a smocked bodice that’s trimmed with a ruffled neckline and voluminous sleeves, plus there’s an adjustable tie at the bustline, which makes for easy access should she be breastfeeding. A great all-rounder, the dress can be worn on its own with slip-on sandals during the summer or layered up in the winter, taking her from season to season and through each trimester in style. There are seven colours to choose from, meaning there’s something for everyone, and sizes run from XS to XL (UK4 – UK20).

Buy now £98.00, Freepeople.com

This Works deep sleep bath soak

Best: Bathtime treat

Rating: 8.5/10

Bath time is a great opportunity for pregnant women to not only get a moment of zen but also soothe their aching muscles. Upgrade her usual bubble bath with this soak, which has been specially formulated to help relax the body and relieve tension.

Made up of fine granules, it contains lavender, chamomile and vetivert, which are known to help with sleep, calm the nerves and disperse feelings of exhaustion at the end of the day. Plus, it smells amazing. After adding a spoonful to our bath, we found the soak left our skin feeling moisturised and our pregnancy-related aches and pains far less noticeable, allowing us to get a good night’s rest. The only problem? It’s so good your spouse or partner is probably going to steal it.

Buy now £22.00, Spacenk.com

Astrid & Miyu cancer zodiac pendant necklace in silver

Best: Jewellery gift

Rating: 8.5/10

The arrival of a baby is one of life’s most significant moments, so it’s only right that it should be celebrated with a special piece of jewellery mum can wear every day. We love this necklace, which represents the little one’s zodiac sign and promises to add a sentimental touch to your gift.

Available in a choice of silver, gold and rose gold, each necklace features the constellation as well as a series of gemstones that symbolise the element – water, air, earth or fire – of the chosen star sign. Completely personal, the necklace will prove to be a perfect addition to your recipient’s jewellery collection and also makes for a great family keepsake to share with her child one day.

Buy now £95.00, Astridandmiyu.com

The verdict: Gifts for mums to be

For a present that’s both practical and indulgent, Sleeper’s sizeless pyjamas are a no-brainer for anyone with a bun in the oven. Not only are they super stylish and easy to throw on, but they’re also wildly comfortable and can accommodate growing bellies of all stages. Alternatively, Mama Mio’s skincare set will ensure she can enjoy a little me-time before the baby arrives.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gifts, try the links below:

For style as well as comfort, check out our best maternity jeans round-up