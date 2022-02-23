ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live as Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey grilled by MPs over inflation

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Parliament ’s Treasury select committee is questioning Andrew Bailey , governor of the Bank of England , and a number of others on Wednesday (23 February).

The session is likely to focus on inflation, including its potential impact on wages.

Mr Bailey will be questioned alongside deputy governor Ben Broadbent, and monetary policy committee members Jonathan Haskel and Silvana Tenreyro.

The hearing comes 24 hours after it was reported that rising inflation led to government interest payments hitting a record high for the month of January.

