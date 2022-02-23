ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Pope Francis urges sides to take a step back

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Vatican Pope Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. At left Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is urging all sides in the Russia-Ukraine dispute to examine their consciences before God and pull back from threats of war.

In an appeal at the end of his weekly general audience Wednesday, Francis said he was pained and alarmed by developments in Ukraine, which he said “discredit international law.”

He didn't single out Russia's massing of troops at Ukraine's borders or its recognition of two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine. But he noted: "Once again, the peace of everyone is threatened by vested interests."

The Vatican is toeing a fraught diplomatic and ecumenical line, given its efforts to reach out to the Russian Orthodox Church and convene a second meeting between Francis and its leader, Patriarch Kirill.

Francis called for believers and non-believers alike to mark March 2, Ash Wednesday in the Catholic calendar, as a day of fasting and prayer.

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has announced additional sanctions on Russia and is warning businesses to prepare for retaliation through Russian cyberattacks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that targeted financial sanctions and travel bans will be the first batch of measures in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine.

Australia and Russia have imposed sanctions on each other since 2014. The sanctions were initiated by Australia in protest of Russian involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The National Security Committee in Morrison’s Cabinet approved sanctions and travel bans that target eight members of the Russian Security Council. They also agreed to expand previous sanctions and to align with the United States and Britain by targeting two Russian banks.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's government summoned Russian Ambassador Georgii Zuev to meet Wednesday with top diplomatic officials who are urging Russia to return to diplomatic negotiations over Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is currently out of the country but said in a statement that the ambassador was called in "to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days, and condemn what looks to be the beginning of a Russian invasion into Ukraine territory."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to The Associated Press that the meeting had taken place but declined to provide any further details.

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea has no plans to send troops or other types of military support to Ukraine amid an escalating crisis, but says it may join a U.S.-led economic pressure campaign against Russia.

A South Korean presidential official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing on Wednesday, said Seoul was considering its possible actions but that “military support or troop deployment aren’t included.”

When asked whether the U.S. has asked Seoul to join in sanctions against Russia, the official said Washington has been sharing with allies its plans to impose stringent trade controls and punitive financial measures against Moscow.

“Major Western nations have expressed intent to participate in the sanctions against Russia,” the official said. “We are also looking into (the matter) while keeping various possibilities open.”

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed “grave concern” over the Ukraine crisis and called for related nations to respect the Minsk agreements aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine, while seeking a diplomatic solution.

The ministry didn’t directly criticize Russia, but said Seoul has consistently supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory.

—- Tong-hyung Kim

TOKYO — Japan’s prime minister has announced sanctions targeting Russia and two separatist Ukrainian regions recognized as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, joining an international effort seeking to pressure Russia to return to diplomatic talks.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his government will ban the new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan in response to the “actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine.”

He said Japan will also suspend visa issuance to people linked to the two Ukrainian rebel regions and freeze their assets in Japan, and will ban trade with the two areas.

Kishida expressed his “strong condemnation” of Russia, saying it has violated Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as international law.

“We strongly urge Russia to return to a diplomatic process in resolving the developments,” he said.

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief says the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years” and is calling Russia’s declaration of the “so-called `independence’” of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity, and accusing Moscow of “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday he is proud of the achievements of the U.N.’s far-flung peacekeepers, but when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, as Russian forces have done, “they are not impartial peacekeepers -- they are not peacekeepers at all” as Moscow has called them.

Guterres said Russia’s unilateral actions “conflict” with the U.N. Charter and are “a death blow to the Minsk Agreements” aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine.

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Place
Tokyo, JP
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
