Florida is known for its sun, sand and water, and there will be plenty of those for the PGA Tour golfers to contend with when the 2022 Honda Classic tees off Thursday. The tournament at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens is the first leg of the PGA Tour Florida Swing, and the course is a bear. The water along the Bear Trap, made up of holes 15-17, has swallowed countless golf balls, and sand traps and water are in play on almost every hole. Matt Jones is the defending champion after winning by five strokes last year at 12-under par. Many top European players return to the States this week to join a field that features, 2020 champ Sungjae Im as well as Florida natives and Jupiter residents Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO