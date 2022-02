As quiet as its kept, South Carolina has produced a number of recording artists over the years. Darius Rucker, Eartha Kitt and even James Brown have roots in South Carolina. More recently, the state has produced artists like Young Scooter and Nick Grant who are building their own legacies. Now, a new name out of Spartanburg, South Carolina is beginning to pop up more often. Signed to emerging record label, SOSSHOUSE, J Billz is building a fan base track by track.

